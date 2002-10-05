India warns about super infectious qualities of the new delta-plus strain

The new coronavirus strain delta-plus (B.1.617.2.1), which started spreading in India, is highly infectious.

According to Randip Guleria, the director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, one may contract the this variant of the virus, even if one passes by an infected person without a mask, India Today wrote.

In addition, doctors and authorities are concerned about the fact that delta-plus is resistant to monoclonal antibodies and has the ability to bypass the immune system.

Experts from the Indian Consortium on SARS-CoV-2 Genomics continue to study the new strain to assess the efficacy of existing vaccines against it, the scientist said.

Earlier, the Indian Ministry of Health warned the authorities of the densely populated states of Kerala, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh about the dangers of the newest strain of COVID-19. In particular, it was found that this variant of the virus could infect lung cells at a higher level.

The new virus strain, according to epidemiologists, is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein. This mutation can reduce the activity of antibodies of recovered and vaccinated people.