Why ZZ Plants Fail in November: The Fixed Watering Trap

Many growers rely on a calendar for their Zamioculcas (ZZ plant), watering it every two weeks regardless of the weather. However, as November arrives, these rigid rituals often clash with the plant's biological reality. When the light fades and the air cools, the ZZ plant shifts its metabolism, making a fixed schedule a liability rather than a help. Yellowing leaves and thinning stems are rarely signs of a lack of nutrients, but rather a signal that the environment has changed while the care routine has remained static.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Krzysztof Ziarnek, Kenraiz, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Zamiokulkas Zenzi

Light and Structural Integrity

A ZZ plant placed deep in a room during the short days of late autumn begins to stretch. These weak, pale leaves are a direct response to insufficient light, not a deficiency in soil nutrients. Sergey Shumikhin, Director of the A. G. Genkel Botanical Garden (PSNRU), suggests relocating the plant closer to a light source. An east-facing window provides a gentle morning light that suits the plant's needs. For those with north-facing exposures, the use of phytolamps in November and December becomes a necessary adjustment to compensate for the lack of natural insolation.

The Danger of Scheduled Watering

The primary cause of ZZ plant failure in autumn is excess moisture. Because the plant possesses specialized underground rhizomes and fleshy petioles designed to store water, it is naturally equipped to handle drought. Watering based on a schedule rather than soil moisture leads to root rot.

To maintain root health, the decision to water must be driven by the soil's actual state: the potting mix should be allowed to dry out almost completely before adding more water. Furthermore, any excess water remaining in the saucer after irrigation must be drained immediately to prevent anaerobic conditions in the root zone. This shift from a "schedule" to an "observation-based" approach prevents the loss of turgor and the yellowing of foliage.

Nutrients and the Dormancy Trap

When growth slows in November, there is a common temptation to apply fertilizer to "jumpstart" the plant. This is a mistake. In its period of rest, the plant cannot process high concentrations of mineral salts, and excessive feeding can result in chemical burns to the root system. Experts warn that universal dosages do not exist; applying a fixed amount of fertilizer during dormancy is counterproductive. Specialized succulent fertilizers should be withheld until the active growth phase returns in the spring.

Environmental Stability

Beyond water and light, the physical placement of the pot affects the plant's stability. Cold drafts from open windows or chilled windowsills can trigger stress and leaf drop. Placing the pot on a thermal insulating material, such as a cork mat, protects the roots from the temperature shocks of a freezing windowsill. Maintaining a stable room temperature without abrupt fluctuations allows the Zamioculcas to preserve its energy and rich green color throughout the darkest months of the year, according to reports from Vluki. ru.