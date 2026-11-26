Malachite Casket tomato variety yields 15 kilograms per square meter in greenhouses

There is a peculiar psychological hurdle when growing green-fruited tomatoes: the instinct to leave them on the vine, waiting for a red blush that will never come. For the uninitiated, a ripe tomato that looks unripe is a riddle. However, the "Malachite Casket" (Malahitovaya Shkatulka) variety, a staple in the State Register of Selective Achievements since 2006, turns this confusion into a reward. When fully mature, these fruits maintain an olive-yellow hue on the skin, concealing a dense, emerald-green interior that tastes more like a dessert than a vegetable.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Sliced green tomato

The Weight of Flavor

The appeal of the "Malachite Casket" lies in its ambition. While a standard fruit typically weighs between 250 and 300 grams, a gardener who masters the balance of nutrients and water can see behemoths reaching 700 to 800 grams. This isn't just about size, though; the texture is a revelation. The flesh is dense and succulent, evoking the consistency of a delicate soufflé, with a sweetness that pushes the fruit toward the dessert category. With minimal acidity and distinct fruity notes, these are quintessential salad tomatoes-best enjoyed raw, sliced thin, and sprinkled with a pinch of sea salt.

Managing the Climb

This is an indeterminate variety, meaning the plant doesn't know when to stop growing. It aggressively produces foliage and heavy clusters that can easily snap a weak stem. To prevent a mid-season collapse, a robust support system is non-negotiable. Heavy-duty stakes or a sturdy trellis are required to carry the weight of the harvest as the season progresses.

The yield varies significantly based on the environment, reflecting the plant's need for controlled conditions:

Open Ground: According to the State Register, yields average around 4.3 kg per square meter.

According to the State Register, yields average around 4.3 kg per square meter. Film Greenhouses: Production leaps to 15.1 kg per square meter, where the sheltered climate allows the plant to reach its full potential.

Real-world results often mirror these statistics. On the TomatLand portal, a grower from Veliky Novgorod shared her experience, noting that her first fruits in the greenhouse peaked between 500 and 700 grams, with subsequent harvests stabilizing at 300-400 grams, totaling nearly 4.7 kg from a single plant. This highlights a key pattern: the earliest fruits often capture the peak energy of the plant, while later harvests require more diligent feeding to maintain size.

The Art of the Harvest

The most critical decision in growing "Malachite Casket" is knowing when to pick. Since you cannot rely on a color shift to red, you must look for the "golden glow." A noticeable yellowish-gold cast on the skin, paired with a slight give when the fruit is gently squeezed, signals peak ripeness.

Timing is everything here. If you leave the fruit too long, the structural integrity collapses; the flesh becomes watery and mushy, losing that prized soufflé texture. Furthermore, the skin is thin and the structure is delicate, meaning these tomatoes aren't built for long-term storage. They are meant for the table, not the cellar.

For the home grower, the smartest strategy is moderation. Because of their short shelf life and high flavor intensity, planting just one or two bushes is often sufficient. This ensures a steady stream of fresh, exotic treats throughout the season without the risk of having an overwhelming surplus that spoils before it can be enjoyed.