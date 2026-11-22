ZZ plant losing sheen in late autumn? This citrus peel tea might be the gentle fix

In late autumn, the shortening days and drier indoor air can make even resilient houseplants look less vibrant. For Zamioculcas zamiifolia, often called the dollar plant or ZZ plant, this seasonal shift often manifests as a loss of the characteristic deep green sheen. New leaf stems may appear pale and elongated, while older foliage risks yellowing or dropping. Before reaching for a synthetic fertilizer, it is worth looking at the plant's specific physical response to the changing light and temperature.

Photo: ZipcodeZoo.com by David J. Stang, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ ZZ plant

These visual cues are the plant's way of signaling a nutrient shortfall or environmental stress. A healthy Zamioculcas displays thick, dark green leaflets on sturdy, waxy stems. When the light diminishes, the plant may begin to stretch, producing thinner leaf stems that look weak. You might also notice brown spots developing on the leaf surface or segments dropping from the rachis. Since the underside of the leaflets often shows stress first, a quick check there can confirm whether the plant is struggling. If the foliage has shifted from glossy to a dull, yellowish-green hue, the root system may be asking for a boost in micronutrients to sustain the tubers.

A Simple Remedy from the Kitchen

Rather than introducing unknown chemical compounds to a resting plant, a gentle infusion of citrus peels offers a mild source of organic matter and micronutrients. This method aligns with the plant's preference for slow, steady feeding, especially during the dormant months. The acidity of the citrus is neutralized by the steeping process, creating a solution that is less likely to shock the roots than high-concentration store-bought feeds.

To prepare this, take about 100 grams of fresh or dried peels from oranges, lemons, mandarins, or grapefruits. Chop them into small pieces to increase surface area, then pour two liters of boiling water over them. Let the mixture steep for a full 24 hours. This allows the beneficial compounds to leach into the water while leaving the solid peels behind. Strain the liquid before use, as undissolved particles can clog the soil or introduce unwanted moisture pockets around the roots.

Application requires careful dilution to avoid root burn. For a direct water feed to the soil, mix one part of the cooled citrus infusion with four parts of plain water. This ratio is strong enough to deliver nutrients without overwhelming the root system. If you prefer to target the leaves directly, dilute the infusion further-one part tea to ten parts water. Spraying the leaves can help restore the glossy texture that signals good health, though this should be done carefully to prevent water from pooling in the leaf joints, which can lead to rot.

Timing and Technique

The method of delivery matters as much as the mixture itself. Never apply any nutrient solution to dry soil. The Zamioculcas is a succulent with tuberous roots that store water; introducing soluble nutrients to a dry medium can cause immediate osmotic shock, effectively burning the root tips. Always water the plant with plain water until it drains through the bottom of the pot, then apply the diluted citrus solution as a follow-up. This ensures the nutrients are carried into the root zone where they can be absorbed gradually.

During the cooler months, the plant's metabolism slows down. It does not need heavy feeding. Use the citrus infusion sparingly, perhaps once every few weeks, and only if the plant shows signs of stress or stagnation. If the foliage looks healthy and growth has naturally paused, it is better to let the plant rest. Overfeeding a dormant plant can lead to salt buildup in the soil, which damages the delicate root hairs over time. Watch how the plant responds. If the new growth becomes sturdier and the color deepens, the treatment was appropriate. If there is no change, or if leaves begin to yellow, discontinue the feeding and revert to plain water, allowing the soil to dry out more thoroughly between waterings. The goal is not to force growth in November, but to support the plant's ability to maintain its structure and energy reserves until the light returns in spring.