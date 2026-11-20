Windowsill Green Onions: Why Bulb Rot Happens and the Two-Stage Water Fix

Winter green onion production on a windowsill depends less on the quality of the seeds and more on how the grower manages the transition from dormancy to active root growth. The most common failure in home cultivation is bulb rot, which typically occurs not because of the plant's health, but because of an incorrect relationship between the bulb and the water level during the initial stage.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Сергей Михеев, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Green onions in a jar

Preparing the Bulbs for Forcing

The selection of material dictates the yield: medium-sized, healthy bulbs are ideal, with multi-germ varieties providing several shoots per head. To trigger growth, the plant requires specific physical signals. If the top of the bulb is dry, it should be carefully trimmed to remove dead tissue without damaging the internal sprouts. A brief soak in warm water can further stimulate the root system to activate.

When these conditions are met, green tips typically emerge within three days, with a harvestable crop ready for cutting in approximately two weeks.

Managing Water to Prevent Rot

The risk of decay increases when the bulb is submerged too deeply in a glass of water. The practical solution is a two-stage water management approach. Initially, the base of the bulb should only lightly touch the water's surface. Once the roots have developed and lengthened, the water level must be lowered so that only the roots remain submerged while the bulb itself stays dry. Frequent water changes are necessary to prevent stagnation and the development of anaerobic odors.

Scaling Production with Sawdust

For those requiring a higher volume of greenery, shifting from water to a sawdust substrate offers better aeration and moisture control. According to day. ru, this method requires a specific preparation: sawdust must first be scalded with boiling water for disinfection and allowed to cool. A layer of approximately four centimeters is spread in a container, and bulbs are placed closely together.

The success of this method relies on maintaining the substrate in a moist state without allowing water to pool at the bottom. The container requires a bright windowsill location with a consistent room temperature between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius.

Harvesting and Cycle Maintenance

To maintain a continuous supply of greens, new batches of bulbs should be started at one-week intervals. This creates a staggered production cycle. Throughout this process, any bulb showing signs of rot must be removed immediately to prevent the spread of decay to healthy plants.

Harvesting begins when the shoots reach a length of 15 to 20 centimeters. Using clean, sharp scissors prevents crushing the stem. For maximum nutrient density, the greens should be consumed immediately after cutting.