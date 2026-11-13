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Why a Warm November Can Hurt Your Fruit Trees

Gardening

A warm late autumn may look like a gift to gardeners, but for plants it can be a serious climate anomaly. When temperatures stay unusually high, biological cycles can fall out of sync: trees may fail to enter deep dormancy, and shoots may not have time to mature before winter. The gradual cooling plants need to prepare for cold is missing, leaving them more vulnerable when hard frost arrives.

The 56-year-old owner of the dacha whitens apple trunks
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The 56-year-old owner of the dacha whitens apple trunks

If temperatures remain between 5 and 10 degrees Celsius in November, vegetation can continue despite the shorter daylight hours, draining the energy reserves of perennials and conifers. The damage may not be obvious until spring. As aif.ru reports, plants harmed by a warm autumn may fail to emerge from dormancy. Specialists warn that shoots that have not matured are among the hidden risks that can lead to plants dying in January.

Why a warm autumn leaves plants vulnerable

The danger is not simply that plants remain active longer. When growth has not run its course, plant tissues may not be ready for a sudden drop in temperature. Irina Kolesnikova, a consultant on seasonal garden work, told Pravda.Ru that plants whose growing cycle remains unfinished because of warm weather contain too much moisture in their cells. A sharp frost, she said, can cause tissue to rupture.

That makes an abrupt transition from warmth to severe cold particularly risky. A garden that still looks healthy in late autumn may already be poorly prepared for winter, and the consequences may only become clear after the cold has passed.

Protecting trees and shrubs from winter damage

Frost without snow and freezing rain pose additional threats, damaging bark and breaking branches. Agronomist Yefim Matveyev cautions against trying to knock ice off branches: frozen wood is extremely brittle, and attempting to clear it can cause further damage. Instead, gardeners should wait for a natural thaw or carefully support the heaviest branches.

Watering the soil thoroughly before winter is another important measure. This moisture helps roots withstand deep soil freezing without drying out fatally. Experts also recommend applying phosphorus-potassium fertilizers in time to improve plants’ winter hardiness.

For roses and other heat-loving shrubs, gardeners should carefully remove any remaining leaves to help prevent rot. If a branch breaks, Matveyev advises pruning it back to healthy wood. Major shaping of the crown, however, should wait until warmer spring weather.

Do not force the seasonal cycle

Matveyev’s guiding rule is straightforward: “When weather conditions are unfavorable, do not try to speed up natural processes.” The advice is especially relevant during a warm autumn, when active growth may tempt gardeners to intervene. But plants cannot be rushed into readiness for winter. The practical response is to limit preventable damage, protect vulnerable branches and roots, and leave major pruning until spring.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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