The fields in Siberia refused to follow script: crop prospects may soon look very different

Researchers at the D. G. Knorre Institute of Chemical Biology and Fundamental Medicine of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences (SB RAS) reported significant yield improvements in field trials involving native bacterial strains. Potato yields increased by 53-66%, while wheat yields rose by more than 30% compared to control groups.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malyaeva is licensed under publiс domain Matches in a potato hole

The core of this agronomic response was the treatment of seed material with specific microorganisms selected from the institute's strain collection. According to the scientists, these bacteria suppress the development of fungi that typically infect roots, stems, leaves, and tubers. During joint trials conducted with the Siberian Federal Scientific Center of Agrobiotechnologies of the RAS, the application of these strains led to a reduction in the spread of root rots in wheat and a decrease in infections that damage potato shoots and tubers.

The physical increase in yield was documented through metrics such as higher grain mass and increased stem length. As noted by the institute's press service, the use of these bacterial strains helped improve soil health and nearly doubled the harvest volume, reaching approximately 1.5 times the initial baseline indicators.

Currently, the efficacy of these bacteria in field conditions has been confirmed. The next stage in the production cycle involves developing a commercial formulation based on the selected strains for broader agricultural application.