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Use Dry Yeast in November to Clear Greenhouse Ants Before Winter

Gardening

The discovery of an anthill within a greenhouse presents a dual challenge for the gardener: the direct risk of root damage and the indirect promotion of aphid infestations. In enclosed growing environments intended for home-grown produce, the use of aggressive chemical pesticides is often undesirable due to potential residue in the soil and crops.

Осенняя перекопка земли
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
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Evaluating the Use of Dry Yeast

A budget-friendly, ecological approach to managing these colonies involves the application of commercial granulated baker's yeast. Granulated yeast is preferred over fresh pressed yeast because the dry granules are easier to distribute across the soil surface and emit a specific aroma that attracts the insects. For a standard small greenhouse, one to two packets of dry yeast are typically sufficient.

Application Process and Timing

The timing of this method is critical, particularly in November when ants begin preparing for winter by retreating into deeper soil layers. Because the insects are less active on the surface during this period, they must first be disturbed to ensure the bait reaches the colony.

The process begins by using a rake to deeply loosen the soil in areas where anthills have been identified. This physical disruption forces the insects to emerge from their tunnels. Once the ants are active, the dry yeast granules are spread thickly directly over the sites of congregation and at the entrances to their burrows.

Mechanism of Action

The effectiveness of this method relies on the foraging behavior of the worker ants. Attracted by the scent, the workers consume the granules and transport them deep into the nest to feed the rest of the colony. Once integrated into the colony's food supply and ingested by the insects, the yeast acts destructively within the nest. The objective is the elimination of the colony's core, specifically the queen; without the queen, the colony cannot sustain itself or reproduce.

Applying this technique in late autumn aims to clear the soil of pests before the next growing season, avoiding the accumulation of toxic chemical agents in the greenhouse environment.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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