World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pokhvalinka Raspberry: Large Berries on First-Year Canes Require Consistent Watering

Gardening

For gardeners who find the slow, meticulous process of picking small berries from traditional raspberries inefficient, the remontant variety "Pokhvalinka" offers a different production strategy. By shifting the harvest to the current year's canes, this cultivar allows for a single, concentrated picking period with significantly larger fruit.

Raspberries
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей РТ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Raspberries

The defining characteristic of "Pokhvalinka" is the physical size of its yield. While the average berry weighs 6.4 grams, specimens under optimal conditions can reach 10.5 grams. This scale changes the mechanics of harvest; the fruit is large enough to be compared to a thimble, reducing the time spent navigating the plant to find each individual piece of fruit.

These berries are elongated and conical, with a dense, juicy pulp that holds up well during handling. The flavor profile remains a classic raspberry balance of sourness and sweetness, carrying a distinct aroma that registers at a tasting score of 4.2 out of 5.

Managing the Crop Cycle

Because "Pokhvalinka" is a remontant variety, the plant produces its main crop on new canes that grow in the current season. This biological trait simplifies the maintenance cycle. Instead of managing two years of canes-removing old wood while protecting new growth-the gardener can cut the entire bush back to the ground after the harvest ends.

This late-season pruning serves a dual purpose. It resets the growth cycle for the following spring and removes the habitat where overwintering pests typically reside. The plant responds by vigorously producing new, upright canes in the spring, which are then trained to support the heavy fruit load later in the season. The potential yield is substantial, with agronomic data citing an average of 194 centners per hectare.

Requirements for Maximum Output

High yield potential does not equate to low maintenance. "Pokhvalinka" exhibits moderate resistance to heat and drought, meaning that its productivity is directly dependent on the garden's ability to manage water and nutrients.

To achieve the large fruit size that makes this variety worthwhile, specific conditions must be met:

Sunlight: Full sun exposure is required to drive the photosynthetic energy needed for maximum fruit size. Shaded spots will result in smaller, less sweet berries.

Moisture: Consistent irrigation is critical during the fruit-filling stage. A drop in soil moisture during this period will cause the berries to shrink, negating the variety's primary advantage.

Spacing: The bushes grow into large, upright clumps. Adequate spacing between plants is necessary to allow air circulation, which prevents disease, and to ensure each cane receives direct light.

Nutrition: The rapid growth of the new canes and the energy required to produce heavy fruit loads demand a robust fertilization program.

Transitioning to "Pokhvalinka" changes the nature of the harvest from a labor-intensive search for small fruit to a efficient collection of large clusters. However, the variety's potential remains locked until the gardener provides the consistent water and nutrients required to support its vigorous growth.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages
Recipes & Food
Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages
Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs
World
Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Popular
Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs

The shift to Arctic routes imposes a $100 per ton cost premium and extends voyage times by 10 days compared to the suspended Black Sea corridor, testing the viability of this logistical workaround for major exporters.

Murmansk Port Resumes Pig Iron Exports with 10-Day Longer Routes and Double Freight Costs
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Afghanistan Dominates Exports with 874,300 Tons
Long diplomatic silence finally breaks: Abu Dhabi hosts high-stakes clash of world powers
Phuket or Bali? Why Geography Matters More Than Climate for January Beach Trips
Trump declares victory over Iran, but Tehran has little reason to relax Lyuba Lulko Seal the Bathtub Joint Correctly by Filling the Tub Before Applying Silicone Alexander Shtorm Small Arctic Animals Use Snow and Huddling to Survive Winter Marina Lebedeva
Abu Dhabi talks open with cautious optimism as Russia, Ukraine and US seek common ground
German Salt Caverns: Why Below-60% Storage Fill Did Not Trigger Supply Risk
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Abu Dhabi negotiations to continue as delegations agree on major prisoner exchange
Last materials
Pokhvalinka Raspberry: Large Berries on First-Year Canes Require Consistent Watering
Kazakhstan challenges energy status quo: sudden pipeline demands disrupted regional supply chains
Kazakhstan Launches 'Calculation in One Click' Pilot for Payroll Tax Automation
Uzbekistan Launches 'Center of Future Technologies' to Integrate Robotics and Electronics Production
Bulgarian Bakers Warn of Further Bread Price Hikes Amid Surging Energy Costs
Classic Kartoshka dessert: step-by-step instructions for shaping and chilling the cocoa mass
Cooking Sauerkraut with Smoked Sausages
Cilantro-Tomato Paste Sauce for Grilled Meats
Pomegranate-Marinated Pork Ribs: Low-Heat Roasting for Tender, Glossy Results
Lake Baikal Travelers Bypass Tour Operators for Unregulated Stays
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.