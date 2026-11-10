Pokhvalinka Raspberry: Large Berries on First-Year Canes Require Consistent Watering

For gardeners who find the slow, meticulous process of picking small berries from traditional raspberries inefficient, the remontant variety "Pokhvalinka" offers a different production strategy. By shifting the harvest to the current year's canes, this cultivar allows for a single, concentrated picking period with significantly larger fruit.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Алексей РТ, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Raspberries

The defining characteristic of "Pokhvalinka" is the physical size of its yield. While the average berry weighs 6.4 grams, specimens under optimal conditions can reach 10.5 grams. This scale changes the mechanics of harvest; the fruit is large enough to be compared to a thimble, reducing the time spent navigating the plant to find each individual piece of fruit.

These berries are elongated and conical, with a dense, juicy pulp that holds up well during handling. The flavor profile remains a classic raspberry balance of sourness and sweetness, carrying a distinct aroma that registers at a tasting score of 4.2 out of 5.

Managing the Crop Cycle

Because "Pokhvalinka" is a remontant variety, the plant produces its main crop on new canes that grow in the current season. This biological trait simplifies the maintenance cycle. Instead of managing two years of canes-removing old wood while protecting new growth-the gardener can cut the entire bush back to the ground after the harvest ends.

This late-season pruning serves a dual purpose. It resets the growth cycle for the following spring and removes the habitat where overwintering pests typically reside. The plant responds by vigorously producing new, upright canes in the spring, which are then trained to support the heavy fruit load later in the season. The potential yield is substantial, with agronomic data citing an average of 194 centners per hectare.

Requirements for Maximum Output

High yield potential does not equate to low maintenance. "Pokhvalinka" exhibits moderate resistance to heat and drought, meaning that its productivity is directly dependent on the garden's ability to manage water and nutrients.

To achieve the large fruit size that makes this variety worthwhile, specific conditions must be met:

Sunlight: Full sun exposure is required to drive the photosynthetic energy needed for maximum fruit size. Shaded spots will result in smaller, less sweet berries.

Moisture: Consistent irrigation is critical during the fruit-filling stage. A drop in soil moisture during this period will cause the berries to shrink, negating the variety's primary advantage.

Spacing: The bushes grow into large, upright clumps. Adequate spacing between plants is necessary to allow air circulation, which prevents disease, and to ensure each cane receives direct light.

Nutrition: The rapid growth of the new canes and the energy required to produce heavy fruit loads demand a robust fertilization program.

Transitioning to "Pokhvalinka" changes the nature of the harvest from a labor-intensive search for small fruit to a efficient collection of large clusters. However, the variety's potential remains locked until the gardener provides the consistent water and nutrients required to support its vigorous growth.