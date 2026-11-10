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ZZ Plant Stops Growing? Unsalted Potato Water Might Help

Gardening

You look at your ZZ plant, the glossy leaves are intact and unblemished, but nothing is happening. It has been months, perhaps a year, without a single new cane. The plant is not dead; it is simply stopped. If the foliage remains healthy and free of spots or pests, the issue is rarely the amount of water in the pot. It is usually the soil itself. The substrate has been exhausted, and the plant is waiting for the chemical signal to resume growth. When the soil runs out of nutrients, the rhizome stops pushing out new shoots, leaving the plant in a state of dormancy that has nothing to do with the season.

Zamiokulkas
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Мокки, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Zamiokulkas

Experts identify nutrient depletion as one of the most frequent causes of this stagnation in indoor conditions. The standard response is to reach for a synthetic fertilizer, but there is a lower-risk approach using materials already in your kitchen. Potato water, specifically the starch-rich liquid left over from boiling unsalted potatoes, acts as a gentle organic stimulant. It is not a magic cure, but it provides a specific type of nutrient input that can nudge the plant out of its holdup.

The mechanism is straightforward. Potato water contains starch and organic compounds that offer additional sustenance to the root system, while trace minerals help strengthen the plant's overall resilience. This is not about replacing the soil or changing the light, but about replenishing the specific energy reserves the plant needs to initiate new growth. Because it is a mild, organic solution, it avoids the shock that high-strength chemical fertilizers can sometimes cause in a stressed plant.

To use this method, you need to observe one critical condition: the water must be unsalted. Salt accumulates in the potting mix and can damage the roots, worsening the very problem you are trying to solve. Let the water cool completely to room temperature before you use it. Do not pour it into the pot as if it were a regular watering. Instead, apply it directly to the root zone, ensuring it reaches the soil where the rhizome sits. Limit this application to no more than twice a month. This is a supplement, not a diet. If the plant responds, you will see the first signs of a new shoot emerging from the base. If it does not, the soil structure itself may need to be replaced, but the potato water is a safe, observable first step to check if the plant is simply starving.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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