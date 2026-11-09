Ficus Benjamina winter care: expert strategies to prevent leaf drop in heated residential apartments

A ficus Benjamina standing near a radiatore in a heated apartment often sheds leaves not because it is thirsty, but because the air around it is too dry and too hot. In November, two conditions converge to stress the plant: the shortening daylight hours and the low humidity generated by heating systems. Sakhaday notes that this combination creates a double strain, but identifying the specific environmental driver allows for a targeted response rather than a blanket change in routine.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The Ficus Benjamina is losing its leaves.

The most immediate danger often comes from the heat source itself. Radiators do more than dry the air; the intense heat can raise the soil temperature if the pot sits directly on a warm surface. This overheating damages the fine absorbing roots, which then cannot take up water even if the soil appears moist. To protect the root zone, isolate the radiator with a dense towel or a solid screen. Additionally, place a wooden stand under the pot. This creates an insulating layer that prevents the bottom of the container from conducting heat directly into the root ball.

As the light level drops in late autumn, the ficus's metabolism slows significantly. In this state, the plant uses water more slowly, and excess moisture remains in the pot, creating a medium for root rot. A fixed weekly watering schedule becomes dangerous here because it ignores the plant's reduced uptake. Instead of counting days, check the soil directly. The ficus needs water only when the top three to four centimeters of the growing medium have dried out. For many ficus benjamina in November, this means watering roughly half as often as in the summer, but the soil test is the definitive guide.

Dry air also saps the plant's vigor, but misting can be harmful if done incorrectly. Cold water on leaves in a heated room can cause thermal shock, and moisture that sits on foliage overnight encourages fungal growth. If you choose to mist to increase local humidity, use warm water around 30-35°C and do it in the morning. This allows the water to evaporate during the active part of the day. Some growers add a small amount of succinic acid to this water; it is a mild anti-stress stimulant that can support the plant's recovery, but the primary benefit comes from the controlled increase in humidity.

Light is the other half of the equation. The ficus's leaf loss in November is frequently a direct response to insufficient photosynthesis. A standard white LED lamp can address this deficit. By providing four to five hours of supplemental light daily, you extend the effective day length for the plant. Sakhaday reports that leaf drop often stops within a week of consistent supplemental lighting, as the plant stabilizes its energy production and reduces the shock of the seasonal change.