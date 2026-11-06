Rose and grape protection guide: timing of winter covers determines survival of sensitive shoots

Gardeners often encounter a disheartening sight upon removing winter protections: blackened, slimy shoots emanating a distinct smell of decay. While these symptoms are frequently attributed to severe frosts, the actual cause is often "winter kill" or rotting. This process is not driven by extreme cold, but by a specific synergy of high humidity, premature warmth, and a lack of ventilation beneath the protective layer, affecting sensitive plants like roses, grapes, and clematis.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Winter protection for roses in the garden

The central driver of this decay is the creation of a stagnant, humid microclimate that tricks the plant into breaking dormancy or allows fungal pathogens to colonize the tissue. To prevent this, the focus must shift from merely "warming" the plant to managing the air and moisture around it.

The Timing of Protection

Applying covers too early during a warm, damp autumn creates an immediate risk. When plants are enclosed before they have undergone proper hardening, condensation builds up rapidly inside the structure. This moisture, combined with lingering warmth, can trigger premature bud growth, leaving the new tissues vulnerable to the first genuine freeze.