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Pelargonium winter care: essential light and temperature management for indoor plants

Gardening

Many indoor gardeners notice a frustrating winter metamorphosis: a once-lush Pelargonium transforms into a spindly, naked stem with a lonely tuft of leaves at the peak. This "legginess" is not a random failure of care, but a direct biological response to a mismatch between the home's temperature and its light levels.

Pelargonium
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Pelargonium

The Conflict of Warmth and Light

When a home remains warm while the days shorten, the plant receives conflicting signals. The warmth tells the Pelargonium to maintain active growth, but the lack of sunlight forces the stems to stretch desperately upward to find a light source. This results in elongated internodes and brittle, thin stems. To stop this stretching, the plant needs a south or southeast-facing windowsill, or the targeted addition of grow lights. However, caution is required; while the plant needs light, placing leaves in direct contact with freezing window glass can trigger thermal stress.

Watering by Response, Not Ritual

The common mistake of maintaining a strict weekly watering schedule during winter often leads to root hypoxia. As the plant's metabolism slows, its demand for water drops. If the potting mix remains saturated, the roots are deprived of oxygen, which manifests as the yellowing and dropping of lower leaves, leaving the stem bare. Instead of a calendar, use the substrate as your guide: water only after the top layer of soil has dried, and always drain excess water from the saucer to prevent root rot.

The Impact of Ambient Heat

Proximity to radiators creates a hostile microclimate of dry, hot air. This artificial heat forces the Pelargonium to exhaust its stored energy reserves just to survive the unfavorable conditions, further compromising its structural integrity and accelerating the stretching process. The ideal wintering environment is a bright, cool location, shielded from both the searing heat of heaters and the shock of sudden drafts.

Timing the Pruning Decision

When a plant has already become leggy, the instinct is often to prune it back in November to "fix" the shape. However, pruning in late autumn is usually counterproductive. Without sufficient light, any new growth triggered by a haircut will simply be more weak and spindly stems. In November, limit intervention to hygiene: remove entirely dried leaves or diseased sections.

Wait until late February or early March for structural pruning. Once the days lengthen, the plant will have the necessary light energy to support the development of strong, compact side shoots and a healthy bloom, effectively turning the "stick" back into a bush.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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