Khurma tomato cultivation: a complete guide to growing high-yield yellow varieties in greenhouses

The decision to plant the Khurma tomato is less about novelty and more about the specific texture and sweetness it delivers. Developed in the early 2000s and registered in the State Register of Breeding Achievements in 2009, this variety offers a distinct alternative to standard red tomatoes. Its primary appeal is its saturated yellow-orange fruit, which grows to substantial sizes and carries a high yield.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Alexey Danilov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Large-fruited, fleshy tomatoes

The timing of the harvest is dictated by the plant's biology. Khurma is a mid-season variety, requiring 115 to 120 days from the emergence of the first sprouts to the collection of the crop. This duration is critical for the plant to accumulate sufficient sugars. The extended vegetative period results in flesh that is notably sweet and juicy, a quality directly tied to the length of the growing cycle rather than external additives.

Managing Growth Structure

The physical development of the Khurma plant varies significantly depending on its environment, which dictates the necessary labor. In open ground, the bush typically stabilizes at a height of approximately 80 cm. Inside a greenhouse, where the microclimate is more stable, the plants often stretch beyond one meter. This indeterminate growth habit creates a dense canopy of leaves on a strong central stem.

Because of this vigorous vegetative growth, pruning is not optional; it is a mechanical necessity for fruit quality. The plant naturally directs energy toward expanding its green mass. Regular removal of side shoots, or suckers, interrupts this default behavior. This process redirects nutrients from the leaves to the fruit, a shift that is essential for achieving the large berry sizes this variety is known for. Without this intervention, the energy required to support the foliage competes directly with the maturation of the fruit.

Yield and Fruit Characteristics

The commercial and culinary value of Khurma is measured in weight and structure. Under proper care, the plant demonstrates high productivity, with a single bush yielding an average of about 7 kilograms. Individual fruits range widely in size, from 150 grams to 700 grams, displaying a bright yellow to orange hue.

The flesh of the tomato is dense and structured, often compared to the texture of the persimmon fruit that shares its name. This specific physical characteristic distinguishes it from the softer, more watery texture of many commercial supermarket varieties. For the gardener, the outcome is a high-quality home product that offers a distinct flavor profile and substantial size, justifying the extra effort required in managing its vigorous growth.