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Tree Peony Root Collar Depth Determines Bloom Success

Gardening

The tree peony is a long-term investment in a garden's architecture, capable of remaining ornamental for over a century. Unlike its herbaceous counterparts, this woody shrub blooms up to two weeks earlier, producing flowers that can reach a diameter of 20 cm. These blossoms, appearing in a palette ranging from classic white and soft pink to deep dark purple, typically remain in bloom for 8 to 21 days, depending on the specific cultivar and local weather conditions.

Blooming tree peony in the garden
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Семёнова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Blooming tree peony in the garden

Establishing the Structural Foundation

Because a tree peony is intended to occupy a specific space for decades, the autumn planting process determines the plant's lifelong viability. The choice of location is the first critical decision: the shrub requires a sunny or partially shaded site that is sheltered from drafts and strong winds. Any failure to protect the plant from wind at this stage can compromise the structural integrity of the shrub as it matures.

The preparation of the planting hole reflects the plant's need for long-term drainage. A hole approximately 70 cm deep is required, with a bottom layer of gravel or crushed brick. This drainage layer is not a temporary fix but a permanent structural necessity to prevent water stagnation around the roots over the coming years.

The precise placement of the root collar is the most decisive moment of the planting process. The collar must be positioned exactly at ground level; burying it too deep can lead to root rot or failure to bloom. Furthermore, the soil around the plant must not be compacted by foot, as treading on the earth disrupts the air exchange and can damage the delicate root system upon which the tree's future growth depends.

Wintering and Long-Term Maintenance

Immediately following the planting, heavy watering is required to allow the soil to settle naturally around the root system. In regions experiencing dry autumns, this irrigation must continue until the first frosts occur to ensure the roots are fully established before dormancy.

To protect the investment of a new planting, mulching is employed before stable winter temperatures arrive. Covering the base of the shrub with a layer of peat or dry leaves regulates the temperature in the root zone. This intervention secures the plant through its first critical winters, establishing the health required for the shrub to thrive for the next hundred years.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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