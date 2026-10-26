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Winter Garlic: Why Clay Soil Kills Cloves and How to Fix It

Gardening

Winter garlic often fails in the spring because the cloves rotted in the soil during the months they spent underground. Before the first shoots emerge, you must manage the moisture and physical environment around the bulb to prevent the base plate from decaying. If you get these conditions right, the plant will develop the strong root system necessary for a large, mature head by summer.

Planting garlic in autumn
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Planting garlic in autumn

The Drainage Layer

The primary risk for fall-planted garlic is contact with heavy, waterlogged soil. To mitigate this, create a local drainage barrier using coarse river sand. Before you place the cloves into the furrow, spread a layer of this sand about 1 to 2 centimeters thick across the bottom. This barrier serves a specific mechanical purpose: it stops the base plate from touching dense, wet ground, allows excess water to drain away from the developing roots, and provides a loose medium that makes spring emergence easier. This technique is particularly critical on clay or heavy soils, where the risk of the cloves rotting is highest.

Selecting and Spacing the Cloves

The potential size of your harvest is determined by the quality of the individual cloves. You should separate the head only immediately before planting to prevent the protective scales from drying out. Select only the largest, densest cloves that are free of spots, soft areas, or mechanical damage. The base plate must remain intact. When placing them in the soil, do not press the cloves down with force, as this can injure the root primordia. Space the cloves 9 to 12 centimeters apart within a row, and keep the rows 20 to 25 centimeters apart. This spacing ensures each plant has enough room to access nutrients without competing with its neighbors.

Depth, Moisture, and Mulching

For a planting in November, cover the cloves with 4 to 6 centimeters of soil. This depth is sufficient to allow the garlic to establish roots before the ground freezes solid. However, if the soil is already frozen, do not plant, as the cloves will struggle to take root in such conditions. Monitor rainfall closely; if the autumn has been wet, do not water the bed. Excess water in late autumn creates a boggy environment that kills the planting stock. Once consistent cold weather sets in, protect the bed from temperature swings and deep freezing by adding a 4 to 7 centimeter layer of mulch. Dry leaves, straw, or peat are suitable materials. This layer stabilizes the soil temperature through the winter.

In spring, as the active warming begins, carefully move the mulch aside. This exposes the soil to sunlight, allowing it to warm up and giving the young shoots an unobstructed path to the surface.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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