Starch Content Dictates Potato Variety Choice: Match Type to Dish

A gardener's decision on which potato variety to plant is rarely about raw yield alone; it is a strategic choice based on how the tuber will behave in the kitchen. The defining factor is starch content, which dictates whether a potato will collapse into a fluffy mash or maintain its structural integrity during a high-heat fry.

Photo: www.magnific.com by великолепно, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Potatoes in a bag

The practical outcome of a harvest depends on where a variety falls within three distinct starch brackets. Tubers with high starch levels (16-22%) break down readily during cooking, making them the primary choice for baked potatoes or creamy mashes, though they often stick to the pan when sliced into fries. Mid-range varieties (13-16%) function as all-purpose tubers, holding their shape in soups while remaining soft enough for mashing. Those with low starch content (under 13%) resist breaking down, which is essential for salads and cold preparations like okroshka.

Matching Varieties to Culinary Use

Selecting a specific variety allows a grower to map their garden to their menu. For instance, Aurora is noted for its high yield and uniform tubers that produce an exceptionally fluffy mash. Similarly, Lasunak is prized for its resilience against tuber late blight and high starch levels, making it a reliable candidate for potato pancakes and chips.

Other options offer broader versatility. Gala provides a balanced, moderately mealy texture and is recognized for its long-term storage capability. Skarb is categorized as a universal variety, suitable for almost any preparation method due to its consistent quality. For those seeking a high-yielding option that works well for frying or mashing, Golubizna-a relative of the well-known "Sineglazka"-is a productive choice.

Managing the Harvest for Accuracy

The utility of these varieties is lost if the tubers are mixed during storage. Because different starch levels look nearly identical once cleaned, mixing varieties in a single cellar often leads to using a mashing potato for a salad, or vice versa. To prevent this, gardeners should divide their planting area into two or three distinct zones, each dedicated to a specific variety.

Maintaining this separation from the soil through to the storage bin ensures that the physical properties of the potato-be it the fluffiness of Aurora or the versatility of Skarb-are correctly matched to the cooking method.