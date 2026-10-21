Why green potatoes are unsafe and how to stop the greening process

Finding green patches on freshly harvested potatoes is more than a visual flaw; it is a physical signal that the tubers have been exposed to light. While the tubers develop underground, they are not always shielded from the sun. When light penetrates the soil, the potato-which is botanically a modified stem rather than a root-begins to produce chlorophyll. This green pigment acts as a marker for the simultaneous synthesis of glycoalkaloids, specifically solanine and chaconine. These natural toxins serve as a defense mechanism for the plant against pests, but in humans, they can cause serious food poisoning.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Greening of potatoes

How Light Reaches the Tuber

The transition from a healthy tuber to a toxic one happens when the protective soil barrier fails. This failure typically occurs through four specific conditions. First, inadequate hilling allows tubers to be pushed toward the surface as they grow, leaving them under a thin, translucent layer of earth. Second, in heavy clay or loam soils, intense droughts create deep cracks that act as light shafts, illuminating tubers deep in the ground. Third, heavy rains on slopes or sandy soils can wash away ridges, exposing the stolons. Finally, certain varieties naturally grow closer to the surface or expand laterally beyond the protective soil line.

Managing the Light Barrier

Preventing greening requires a sequence of decisions tied to the plant's growth stage and the soil's physical state. The primary defense is high-quality hilling, initiated when shoots reach 15-20 cm. High, wide ridges are essential, and if rain causes the soil to settle, hilling must be repeated immediately to maintain the light shield.

Moisture control serves as a secondary defense. Regular watering during heatwaves prevents the soil from cracking, while mulching with straw provides a physical lid that locks in moisture and blocks light penetration. The final critical decision occurs during harvest: tubers can turn green in a matter of hours if left to dry in direct sunlight. The harvest must be moved to a shaded, ventilated area immediately after being lifted from the ground.

Safety and Storage Decisions

Once a potato has turned green, the risk is chemical. Heat treatment-whether boiling or frying-does not destroy solanine. Tubers with extensive greening must be discarded. If the greening is limited to a small patch, the risk can be mitigated by cutting away the green layer to a depth of at least 1 centimeter. While some toxins leach into boiling water, discarding heavily affected specimens remains the only safe choice.

Post-harvest quality depends entirely on the light regime. Storage must occur in absolute darkness using opaque containers, such as wooden crates or dense bags. Transparent containers or storage in lit areas, such as balconies or kitchens, will trigger the same chemical response as exposure in the field, rendering the crop unsafe.