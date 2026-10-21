World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

'Lollipop' peony needs wide spacing to stop fungal rot on heavy double blooms

Gardening

The 'Lollipop' peony distinguishes itself from standard ornamental cultivars through a specific genetic trait: an irregular, painterly distribution of lilac strokes across a cream, yellowish, and pink base. This artistic variegation means that no two blooms are identical, transforming the flower from a simple garden staple into a focal point of visual complexity.

Creamy purple peony
Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Creamy purple peony

Timing and Visual Evolution

The decorative impact of 'Lollipop' peaks in the first half of summer, typically reaching full bloom in early June, though regional climate fluctuations can shift this window. The plant produces large, double-form flowers that evolve from tight buds into dense, rounded spheres. As the petals unfurl, the contrast between the bright lemon-gold background and the purple streaks becomes more pronounced, particularly under direct sunlight, which enhances the saturated tones of the "candy-like" coloration.

Growth Dynamics and Site Requirements

Achieving the full structural potential of the 'Lollipop' peony requires a precise balance of light and soil physics. To prevent the stems from stretching-which can lead to lodging or drooping of the heavy double blooms-the plant must be situated in open, sunny locations. Full sun exposure is not merely for growth but is a requirement for the vibrancy of the petal pigmentation.

Below the surface, the cultivar demands fertile, loose, and well-drained soil. This prevents root rot and supports the development of a robust root system capable of sustaining large flower heads. While regular watering during dry spells is necessary to maintain leaf turgor and bud formation, excessive moisture can compromise the plant's health.

Long-term Maintenance and Spatial Competition

The long-term viability of the 'Lollipop' peony depends heavily on planting distance. Ensuring sufficient space between bushes is a critical mechanism for air circulation; without adequate ventilation, the dense foliage can become a breeding ground for fungal diseases. By maintaining a disciplined spacing strategy and balancing moisture with light, the gardener ensures the shrub remains a sustainable, high-impact element of the garden's composition for years to come.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Society
Brad Pitt conceives another child with Angelina Jolie
Popular
EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy

EAEU Institute Director General Vladimir Lepekhin predicts a comprehensive replacement of EU political elites and a shift in relations with Russia, citing a crisis of confidence in Brussels' leadership and the erosion of national sovereignty.

EAEU Institute Director Predicts EU Elite Replacement Over Russia Policy
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Putin, Trump, and Xi Potential APEC Summit Mirrors 1945 Yalta Conference Dynamics
Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology
Russian Analyst Accuses EU Protests of Hiding Dictatorial Agenda
How Waistline Placement and Hem Length Define the Vertical Line of Your Jeans Marina Lebedeva Mushroom Sauce: Creamy Variations, Gravies, and Specialty Preparations Evgeniya Petrova 3D Reptilian Textures in 2026/2027 Boot Design Margarita Kicherova
Tajikistan's Silent Guardian: How the snow leopard dictates mountain life
Why Dry Organomineral Mixes Outperform Fresh Manure in Autumn Soil Preparation
Geopolitical Storm Hits Oil: Inventories Vanish, Markets Reel
Geopolitical Storm Hits Oil: Inventories Vanish, Markets Reel
Last materials
'Lollipop' peony needs wide spacing to stop fungal rot on heavy double blooms
How Waistline Placement and Hem Length Define the Vertical Line of Your Jeans
Mushroom Sauce: Creamy Variations, Gravies, and Specialty Preparations
3D Reptilian Textures in 2026/2027 Boot Design
Vintage Perfume Archetypes: Shalimar to Angel
How Proper Drying Extends Bathroom Scent Life
A 99-Million-Year-Old Lizard Tail in Amber Proves an Ancient Escape Trick
Liquid Silk Ceilings Amplify Substrate Flaws
Russian Tourists Skip Crowded Sochi for Fiji and Madagascar as Prices Parity Hits
Northern Sea Route revenue is blocked by sanctions, not technology
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.