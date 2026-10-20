Belgian Giant Tomato: The Pruning Trade-Off for 1kg Fruit

The decision to grow the 'Belgian Giant' (also known as 'Belgian Giant Pink') tomato hinges on whether a gardener is prepared to trade high-density yields for individual fruit mass. This mid-early variety, which typically reaches harvest in 85 days from germination, is engineered for size, with individual fruits frequently exceeding 1 kg. The primary draw is not just the scale, but a built-in resilience to fruit cracking and rot, meaning the plant maintains its marketable quality even when soil moisture fluctuates.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Алексей Данилов, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Крупноплодные томаты

Managing the Architecture for Maximum Weight

A 'Belgian Giant' plant is a powerful, high-growing specimen that can reach 2 meters in height. Because the fruit is so heavy, the physical support system becomes the deciding factor in whether the harvest reaches its potential or the plant collapses under its own weight. Reliable tying to a strong support is mandatory to prevent stems from snapping under the load of the heavy clusters.

The pursuit of exhibition-sized tomatoes requires a shift in pruning strategy. While some gardeners prefer a bushy plant for more fruit, achieving the 1 kg mark requires strict formation into a single stem. This involves regular suckering-removing all lateral shoots-to force the plant to direct all nutrients and energy into the primary fruit rather than unnecessary green biomass.

Fruit Characteristics and Application

The result of this managed growth is a dark-pink tomato with a dense, meaty interior and a distinct sugary structure. With low acidity and a high natural sweetness, the variety is classified as a dessert tomato. This density is a practical advantage in the kitchen; the slices hold their shape in salads and sandwiches, and the high solids content makes it an ideal candidate for producing thick, rich home-made juice.

Whether grown in a greenhouse or open ground, the 'Belgian Giant' provides a low-risk path to premium fruit, provided the gardener prioritizes structural support and aggressive pruning over simple foliage growth.