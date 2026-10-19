Anemone coronaria 'New Moon': Morning Sun vs. Drought

In the vibrant chaos of a spring garden, where saturated colors often compete for attention, the Anemone coronaria cultivar 'New Moon' offers a different kind of visual impact. Unlike the wild, bright yellow varieties commonly associated with spring bulbs, 'New Moon' features large, double blooms in a tone of baked cream with a soft lemon flush. These flowers resemble miniature peonies, creating a striking contrast against the plant's dark green, deeply dissected foliage. This interplay gives the planting an appearance of internal luminosity, allowing it to stand out without the need for aggressive coloration.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Ольга Сакиулова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ New Moon

Structural Persistence and Cold Tolerance

'New Moon' functions as a compact perennial, reaching a height of approximately 60 cm (2 feet). Its value in a garden design lies in its structural persistence; it maintains its decorative form and expands slowly over many years in the same location. The cultivar, introduced by the company Jelitto in 2011, is the result of breeding work based on the progeny of the older variety 'Alabaster.' The new selection was developed to have larger buds and more vigorous growth energy while retaining the hardiness of its parent line.

A critical functional aspect of this variety is its cold tolerance. It is classified for USDA Hardiness Zone 3, meaning it can withstand temperatures dropping to -40 °C (-40 °F) when proper cultural practices are followed. This makes it a viable option for regions with severe winters, where many other spring ornamentals might fail. The blooming period typically spans May and June, though exact timing will shift with local spring warming trends.

Light and Moisture Dynamics

The long-term success of 'New Moon' depends heavily on the balance between light exposure and soil moisture. The plant thrives in spots that receive morning sun or in areas with dappled, light shade. On fully exposed sunny sites, the plant is susceptible to heat stress, making the management of soil conditions in these areas critical.

Moisture is the primary driver of its health. 'New Moon' is sensitive to drought and requires consistent, moderate humidity in the substrate. In dappled shade, the plant settles into a comfortable growth rhythm with standard maintenance. However, on dry, sunny sites, it becomes significantly more vulnerable to heat, requiring regular watering to compensate for the harsher conditions. It tolerates cool, moist weather far better than dry, hot spells.

Spacing and Growth Patterns

When integrating 'New Moon' into a mixed border, spacing must account for its spreading habit. A planting distance of approximately 40 cm (16 inches) between individuals is optimal. This spacing provides each plant with adequate root space for nutrition and ensures proper air circulation, which helps prevent the suppression of neighboring plants and reduces disease pressure.

Growers should note that if starting 'New Moon' from seed, abundant flowering is generally not achieved until the second season, once the root system has sufficiently established itself. In group plantings, the effect is less about individual brilliance and more about creating a soft, cloud-like texture that adds visual calm to the spring garden, maintaining an elegant composition as the season progresses and other early bloomers fade.