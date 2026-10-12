World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Monstera Leaves Turning Yellow: Why Watering is Often the Problem, Not the Solution

Gardening

When the large, fenestrated leaves of a Monstera deliciosa begin to yellow, the immediate instinct is to reach for the watering can. This reaction is rarely the correct response. In most cases, yellowing foliage signals that the roots are suffocating from excess moisture rather than suffering from thirst. Adding more water to a waterlogged environment does not hydrate the plant; it accelerates the development of root rot, transforming a reversible physiological stress into a critical tissue failure.

Potted monstera
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Anna Malayeva is licensed under publiс domain
Potted monstera

Monstera deliciosa is a tropical epiphyte native to the forests of Central America, where it climbs tree trunks. Its survival in a domestic setting does not depend on a fixed watering calendar. Instead, its health is determined by the balance of three specific environmental factors: the intensity of indirect light, the air permeability of the potting mix, and the actual rate at which the plant consumes water.

Reading the Leaves for Diagnosis

Yellowing is a systemic signal, but the location and texture of the affected tissue provide a more precise diagnosis than the color alone.

If a single lower leaf turns yellow while the top of the plant continues to produce healthy new growth, this is natural senescence. The plant is simply reallocating nutrients to its growing points. However, if multiple leaves yellow and the tissue feels soft or spongy, this is a primary indicator of overwatering. Dark or brown wet spots on a yellow background confirm that the roots have already begun to rot due to a lack of oxygen.

Conversely, dry and brittle yellow tips point to a different set of environmental mismatches. This could result from the soil drying out completely, the air in the room being too dry, or an accumulation of excess fertilizer salts. Finally, if the entire leaf turns a pale, uniform yellow, it suggests a deficiency in light, nitrogen, or iron during the active growth phase.

Adjusting the Watering Method

The concept of "overwatering" refers not to the volume of water applied in a single instance, but to the frequency with which water is added. The critical requirement for a Monstera is that the potting medium must dry out between waterings.

Instead of adhering to a weekly schedule, rely on tactile observation. Insert a finger into the soil to a depth of 3 to 5 centimeters. If the medium at that depth feels cool or damp, postpone watering. Water should only be applied when the top layer of the soil is completely dry.

When you do water, ensure the entire root ball is saturated so that water drains freely through the holes in the pot. Any water remaining in the saucer must be discarded after 15 to 30 minutes. Standing water that keeps the bottom of the pot in contact with liquid creates an anaerobic environment, which is the direct pathway to root decay.

Environmental Impact on Water Usage

A plant's water consumption is directly tied to its light exposure and ambient temperature. During the spring and summer months, higher light levels and active growth increase the demand for both water and nutrients. As the days shorten in winter, the plant's metabolism slows. Consequently, the interval between waterings must lengthen, and fertilization should be minimized or stopped entirely to prevent salt build-up in the cool, dry soil.

Intervening in Cases of Root Rot

If yellowing has spread throughout the plant and the soil emits a musty or swampy odor, the root system must be inspected immediately.

Remove the plant from its pot and gently shake off the old substrate. Healthy roots are light in color and firm. Rotten roots are brown, black, slimy, and often have a distinct unpleasant smell. Using sterile tools, cut away all dead or softened tissue, cutting back until you reach healthy, firm material.

Replant the Monstera in a new pot with drainage holes, using a highly aerated mix. Adding perlite or bark to the standard soil increases air pockets and reduces the risk of compaction. After repotting, keep the soil only slightly moist. Overwatering during the recovery period can easily destroy the remaining healthy roots before they have a chance to re-establish themselves.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Shigellosis patterns shift toward sexual transmission and antibiotic resistance
Health
Shigellosis patterns shift toward sexual transmission and antibiotic resistance
6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half
Home
6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half

Service technicians identify six specific daily maintenance errors that reduce washing machine lifespan to just three or four years. From ignoring cooling pauses to overloading the drum, these habits accelerate wear on bearings, pumps, and seals. Correcting these simple practices can extend appliance life to a decade.

6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half
Why running from a bear triggers a predator's pursuit instinct
Why running from a bear triggers a predator's pursuit instinct
Hair Length Guide for Women Over 50: From Chin to Collarbone
India's Arctic Ambition: Icebreaker Fleet Project Launched With Russia
Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down Andrey Mihayloff Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma Lyuba Lulko Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm
Use a Wall for Core Workouts to Reduce Lower Back Strain
Epigenetic Clocks Reveal Why Large Dogs Age Faster Than Small Breeds
USPS to Manually Postmark Ballots to Counter RTO Delays
USPS to Manually Postmark Ballots to Counter RTO Delays
Last materials
TENET T4L 4WD Launch Set to Challenge Haval Jolion on Space and Transmission Tech
U.S. Police Face Cost and Capability Gap in Shift from Chinese Drones to Domestic Alternatives
Scavolini and Valcucine launch Rockwell Centre showrooms in Manila
Monstera Leaves Turning Yellow: Why Watering is Often the Problem, Not the Solution
6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half
Epigenetic Clocks Reveal Why Large Dogs Age Faster Than Small Breeds
USPS to Manually Postmark Ballots to Counter RTO Delays
India's Arctic Ambition: Icebreaker Fleet Project Launched With Russia
Tang Dynasty Silver Vessel Residue Identified as Calcite-Fat Mixture
Use a Wall for Core Workouts to Reduce Lower Back Strain
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.