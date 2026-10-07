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Turn your thuja into lush emerald: Autumn feeding routine that helps prevent drying out

Gardening

Autumn preparation for thuja is less about immediate aesthetics and more about establishing the structural resilience required to survive the winter. The interventions made in October dictate whether the tree maintains its integrity through the frost or suffers the systemic collapse that manifests as a "ginger skeleton" by spring.

Autumn feeding of trees
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Autumn feeding of trees

Managing Growth and Frost Resistance

A critical structural risk in late summer and autumn is the application of nitrogen. Nitrogen triggers the production of new, succulent shoots; however, these growth spurts often occur too late for the tissues to lignify before the first hard freeze. This creates a vulnerability where young branches freeze and die, compromising the overall strength of the tree. To shift the plant's energy from growth to fortification, the focus must move toward a phosphorus-potassium complex supplemented with magnesium.

The Structural Role of Nutrients

Each element in the autumn regimen serves a specific physiological function that affects the tree's future state:

  • Superphosphate: Targets the root architecture, strengthening the system to ensure the crown can be efficiently supplied with moisture upon spring awakening.
  • Potassium Sulfate: Acts as a chemical stabilizer, increasing the frost resistance of plant tissues and helping needles retain internal moisture to prevent winter desiccation.
  • Magnesium Sulfate: Supports photosynthetic capacity and helps prevent the needles from browning, maintaining the natural pigment.

Implementation and Timing

The window for intervention is narrow: nutrients must be applied while the soil remains warm enough for the roots to remain biologically active. Once the soil temperature drops significantly, the tree enters dormancy, rendering late applications ineffective.

The process follows a specific structural logic:

  • Dosage: 30-40g of each component per square meter of the trunk circle for adult trees.
  • Placement: Distribution occurs along the projection of the crown rather than at the trunk, as this is where the active absorbing roots are located.
  • Integration: Granules are shallowly incorporated into the soil (5-7 cm). Given the shallow nature of thuja root systems, deep digging is avoided to prevent structural damage to the roots.
  • Hydration: Immediate heavy watering is required to dissolve the granules; otherwise, high salt concentrations may cause root burns.

Thermal Buffering through Mulching

The final step is the application of a 5-7 cm layer of peat, bark, or wood chips. This organic layer functions as a thermal buffer, smoothing extreme temperature fluctuations and protecting the root zone from freezing during snowless periods. While these steps reduce the likelihood of winter stress, the ultimate health of the tree in the following season depends on the synergy between these nutrients and the prevailing winter conditions.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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