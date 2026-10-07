Turn your thuja into lush emerald: Autumn feeding routine that helps prevent drying out

Autumn preparation for thuja is less about immediate aesthetics and more about establishing the structural resilience required to survive the winter. The interventions made in October dictate whether the tree maintains its integrity through the frost or suffers the systemic collapse that manifests as a "ginger skeleton" by spring.
A critical structural risk in late summer and autumn is the application of nitrogen. Nitrogen triggers the production of new, succulent shoots; however, these growth spurts often occur too late for the tissues to lignify before the first hard freeze. This creates a vulnerability where young branches freeze and die, compromising the overall strength of the tree. To shift the plant's energy from growth to fortification, the focus must move toward a phosphorus-potassium complex supplemented with magnesium.
Each element in the autumn regimen serves a specific physiological function that affects the tree's future state:
The window for intervention is narrow: nutrients must be applied while the soil remains warm enough for the roots to remain biologically active. Once the soil temperature drops significantly, the tree enters dormancy, rendering late applications ineffective.
The process follows a specific structural logic:
The final step is the application of a 5-7 cm layer of peat, bark, or wood chips. This organic layer functions as a thermal buffer, smoothing extreme temperature fluctuations and protecting the root zone from freezing during snowless periods. While these steps reduce the likelihood of winter stress, the ultimate health of the tree in the following season depends on the synergy between these nutrients and the prevailing winter conditions.
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