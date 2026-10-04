World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Use Phosphorus and Potassium to Harden Rose Tissues Before Winter

Gardening

Autumn fertilization for roses is often misunderstood as a way to provide protection, yet the wrong nutrients can create a structural liability. Applying nitrogen in October triggers the growth of tender, green shoots that lack the time to mature. Because these shoots inevitably perish during the first hard frost, the plant is left weakened, having expended critical energy on growth that cannot survive the winter.

Autumn diseases of the flower garden
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Autumn diseases of the flower garden

Preparing the Plant Structure for Dormancy

While the foliage begins its transition to dormancy, the root system remains active as long as soil temperatures stay above 5°C. The objective during this window is to shift the plant's focus from vegetative expansion to tissue hardening. Phosphorus is utilized to accelerate the lignification of stems, while potassium increases the concentration of cellular sap, which serves to lower the freezing point of the tissues and reduce frost damage.

The Strengthening Mixture

To achieve this structural reinforcement, a combination of monopotassium phosphate and wood ash is used. Monopotassium phosphate provides a direct supply of essential elements, while wood ash contributes a broader complex of micronutrients.

  • 1 tablespoon of monopotassium phosphate
  • 1 cup of sifted wood ash

The process begins by steeping the ash in hot water for two hours. Once filtered, this extract is mixed into 10 liters of clean water, followed by the addition of monopotassium phosphate, stirred until fully dissolved.

Application and Soil Interaction

For established rose bushes, 3-5 liters of the solution are applied; younger plants require 2-3 liters. To prevent root burn, the solution must be applied to moist soil. In the event of a dry October, the soil should be pre-watered 24 hours before the fertilizer is introduced.

Timing and Environmental Constraints

Timing is dictated by plant physiology and temperature rather than a fixed date. The intervention should take place after flowering has ceased and as night temperatures approach 0°C. Once the soil freezes, nutrient uptake stops, rendering the treatment ineffective. If granular autumn fertilizers have already been applied, this liquid supplement is unnecessary.

Crucially, any nitrogen-based additives-such as urea, manure, or grass infusions-must be excluded. At this stage, nitrogen interferes with the plant's ability to enter a deep, stable dormancy, compromising its long-term winter resilience.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Men Disappear After 40 as Next Generation of Mothers Shrinks by Half
Russia
Men Disappear After 40 as Next Generation of Mothers Shrinks by Half
The Great Egg Debate: Why Health Experts Are Rethinking Restrictions
Health
The Great Egg Debate: Why Health Experts Are Rethinking Restrictions
Popular
Did Ancient Antarctic Mountains Trigger the Explosion of Life?

Geological evidence suggests a prehistoric mountain range in Antarctica fertilized the primordial oceans.

Did Ancient Antarctic Mountains Trigger the Explosion of Life?
Armenia's EU Aspirations: Report claims pressure to impose visa regime on Russia
Armenia's EU Aspirations: Report claims pressure to impose visa regime on Russia
Chia seeds and goji berries: Where they come from and how to use them every day
Brazil election puts alleged US and Russian interference under scrutiny
Poland creates a centre to fight disinformation — but who decides what is true? Andrey Nikolaev Chia seeds and goji berries: Where they come from and how to use them every day Marina Lebedeva Brazil election puts alleged US and Russian interference under scrutiny Alexander Shtorm
Arkhangelsk Arctic Route to China Operational: 20-Day Transit Beats Suez by Half
Vietnam's Imperial Secrets: Hidden Caves and Coastal Trains Revealed
The Great Egg Debate: Why Health Experts Are Rethinking Restrictions
The Great Egg Debate: Why Health Experts Are Rethinking Restrictions
Last materials
Use Phosphorus and Potassium to Harden Rose Tissues Before Winter
Men Disappear After 40 as Next Generation of Mothers Shrinks by Half
Roasted Broccoli with Kalamata Olives, Almonds, and Bryndza Cheese
Rat Fever Alert: Thailand Floods Triggered Alarming Outbreak
Liquid Acrylic Bathtub Restoration: Avoiding the Cost of Full Replacement
Humor Reduces Cognitive Interference from Profanity
NVIDIA pitches digital twins to Kazakh mining and manufacturing to cut fuel and downtime
Poland creates a centre to fight disinformation — but who decides what is true?
Supreme Court cancels bail for municipal corporator in doctors' assault case
The Great Egg Debate: Why Health Experts Are Rethinking Restrictions
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.