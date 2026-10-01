Mealybugs on orchids: Mechanical cleaning and systemic insecticide to save plants

Small, white, cotton-like clusters appearing on an orchid are rarely a natural feature of the plant. These deposits typically serve as the first visible indicator of a parasitic infestation that can compromise the plant's vascular system if left unchecked.
The primary suspect in such cases is the mealybug. Female mealybugs are 2-5 mm long, with rounded or oval bodies colored white or light grey, appearing as if dusted with flour. While larvae are smaller, they share this distinctive appearance. In contrast, males resemble tiny flies. The diagnostic hallmark of an infestation is the presence of these "cottony" aggregations on the foliage and stems.
Mealybugs feed by extracting sap directly from the leaves and roots. This systemic depletion leads to several observable failures:
Since females are flightless and larvae have limited mobility, the pest does not appear spontaneously. Infestations are almost always introduced via:
Dealing with a confirmed infestation requires a transition from mechanical cleaning to chemical control.
Stage 1: Mechanical Removal
Wash the orchid under warm running water using a soft sponge or brush. This physical action removes adults, larvae, and eggs, while simultaneously stripping away the sticky honeydew residue.
Stage 2: Root and Substrate Reset
If the pest persists, the potting medium must be completely replaced. Roots should be thoroughly washed and inspected for hidden colonies.
Stage 3: Chemical Treatment
After the plant has dried, apply a systemic insecticide. Ensure full coverage, paying specific attention to the undersides of leaves and the flower spikes, where pests frequently hide.
To avoid re-infestation, implement these systemic safeguards:
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