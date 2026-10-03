Colorado potato beetles burrow up to 50 centimeters deep immediately after the potato harvest. If the soil is left undisturbed, the pests survive the winter and attack spring sprouts with increased intensity. Reducing the pest population without chemicals requires disrupting their winter shelters before the ground freezes.
Pests remain active late into the season if food sources and cover persist on the surface. To force beetles into a vulnerable state, remove all stems and leaves from potatoes, tomatoes, and eggplants. Do not add this debris to the compost pile, as the heat from decomposing organic matter allows larvae to survive.
Search the beds for small, damaged tubers. A single forgotten potato provides a food base that sustains beetles until the first hard frosts. All plant waste and stray tubers should be removed from the site or burned.
The beetle's primary weakness is direct exposure to freezing air. While they are safe in compacted soil, disrupting the soil structure right before the first permanent frosts exposes them to the cold.
Dig the soil to a depth of approximately 30 centimeters. Crucially, leave the soil in large, rough clumps without smoothing them with rakes. Beetles trapped in these clumps are exposed to icy winds and cannot burrow back deep enough to escape the freeze, leading to a significant reduction in the population.
Certain organic additions change the soil chemistry and scent, making the environment hostile for overwintering insects. These should be applied before the final tilling:
The resinous scent of needles and the salt content of ash act as deterrents, forcing surviving insects to migrate away from the planting area.
The success of the spring crop depends on the timing and execution of these steps:
Burrowing Depth: Depending on soil type and climate, adults reach depths of 20 to 50 cm.
Tilling Window: Perform deep tilling in late autumn, when the soil begins to freeze but remains workable with a spade.
Compost Risk: Avoid placing infected foliage in compost; the internal temperature sustains pests that would otherwise freeze in the open ground.
Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!
Reports of a potential pneumonic plague case in Russia's Irkutsk region have not been officially confirmed, yet authorities have implemented quarantine measures at a local hospital and are investigating. Close contacts show no symptoms, but speculation persists.