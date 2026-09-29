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Alaska potatoes: Loose soil and humus to avoid red skin scab

Gardening

Rainy summers often deplete potato yields, but the result depends more on seed selection than the weather. Planting small, degraded tubers leads to weight loss and crop exhaustion. To reach a yield of 360 kg per bucket of seed, the focus must shift from routine planting to specific variety resilience and seed quality.

Potato harvest
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Alexey Danilov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Potato harvest

The 'Alaska' Variety: Performance and Specs

Alaska is a mid-season variety with a maturation cycle of 100-110 days. This window allows the tubers to develop a dense skin and accumulate starch, which directly impacts storage life. The crop is characterized by smooth red skin and white flesh.

According to vegetable specialist Alexey Danilov, the variety remains stable during temperature swings and excess moisture. Its starch content (13-20%) makes it versatile for various cooking methods.

  • Shape: Elongated oval (simplifies cleaning).
  • Average weight: 110-140g (up to 200g in optimal soil).
  • Storage: High dormancy, stays viable until spring.

Yield Factors and Culinary Use

The potential for a high return-up to 36 buckets of produce from one planting bucket-stems from genetic disease resistance. However, genetic potential requires the right physical environment.

Soil scientist Igor Lytkin notes that Alaska requires loose, aerated soil. When roots have sufficient oxygen, tubers grow evenly and can reach 200g. In compacted soil, the plant cannot reach its maximum size regardless of the variety.

In the kitchen, the variety is valued for its structure; the flesh does not disintegrate during boiling. This makes it suitable for salads requiring clean cuts, as well as frying and baking. Purees are smooth without excessive stickiness.

Seed Preparation: Avoiding Crop Degeneration

A common error is using the smallest remaining tubers for the next season. This practice accelerates variety degeneration. To maintain productivity, only healthy tubers slightly larger than a chicken egg should be selected.

Agronomist Olga Semenova emphasizes that smooth skin and an absence of physical damage are prerequisites for healthy sprouts. Planting diseased or undersized tubers forces the plant to allocate energy toward survival rather than tuber formation.

Selecting high-quality seeds prevents the buildup of viral infections in the soil and ensures more aggressive initial growth during the early vegetation stage.

Practical Decisions for Growth

  • Pre-sprouting: Recommended. It shortens the time to emergence and allows the grower to discard tubers with weak growth before planting.
  • Drought Management: While adaptable, achieving maximum yields (360 kg) during dry summers requires targeted irrigation during the flowering stage.
  • Fertilization: Avoid fresh manure, as it triggers scab on the red skin. Use humus or balanced mineral fertilizers instead.
  • Storage: Tubers maintain firmness until mid-spring, provided the temperature regime is controlled to prevent premature sprouting.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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