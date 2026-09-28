Clean greenhouse walls with household soap for maintenance or bleach for blight

Grey residue on greenhouse walls and dried plant debris are not merely seasonal clutter. These organic layers serve as a reservoir for late blight and Cladosporium pathogens, which survive winter in the micro-fissures of the frame. If left untreated in autumn, new seedlings are exposed to infection immediately upon transplanting.
The choice of cleaning agent depends on the crop's health over the previous season. The goal is to eliminate dormant spores without damaging the structure or contaminating the soil.
Applying disinfectants to dirty surfaces is ineffective, as dust and foliage protect pathogens from the solution. The process must follow a strict sequence:
|Agent
|Application Case
|Household soap
|Routine maintenance of healthy greenhouses
|Bleach (1:1)
|Active blight or mold outbreaks
|Fresh water
|Removing chemical residues
|Ventilation
|Final step after any chemical treatment
Dish soap vs. Household soap: Avoid dish detergents. Their additives and fragrances can leave a film on polycarbonate, whereas household soap acts as a more effective, simpler antiseptic.
Bleach contact time: Do not rinse bleach immediately. It requires 15-30 minutes of contact with the surface to neutralize fungal spores effectively.
Polycarbonate longevity: Regular cleaning using non-abrasive tools extends the life of the material. Removing organic buildup prevents uneven heating and maintains the elasticity of the panels.
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