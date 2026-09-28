Clean greenhouse walls with household soap for maintenance or bleach for blight

Grey residue on greenhouse walls and dried plant debris are not merely seasonal clutter. These organic layers serve as a reservoir for late blight and Cladosporium pathogens, which survive winter in the micro-fissures of the frame. If left untreated in autumn, new seedlings are exposed to infection immediately upon transplanting.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Plant disease inspector examines tomatoes affected by late blight in the greenhouse

Assessing the Need for Disinfection

The choice of cleaning agent depends on the crop's health over the previous season. The goal is to eliminate dormant spores without damaging the structure or contaminating the soil.

Mild cleaning: Appropriate for greenhouses where plants remained healthy. A solution of household soap (three tablespoons per bucket of water) dissolves organic film and dust. The alkaline nature of the soap softens grime; the emulsion should remain on surfaces for 24 hours before being wiped away with a soft cloth. This method preserves polycarbonate transparency and avoids soil toxicity.

Appropriate for greenhouses where plants remained healthy. A solution of household soap (three tablespoons per bucket of water) dissolves organic film and dust. The alkaline nature of the soap softens grime; the emulsion should remain on surfaces for 24 hours before being wiped away with a soft cloth. This method preserves polycarbonate transparency and avoids soil toxicity. Deep disinfection: Necessary if tomatoes or cucumbers suffered from infections. Sodium hypochlorite (bleach) is used to eliminate cold-resistant viruses and fungal spores. Due to the toxicity of chlorine, the structure must be rinsed with clean water and ventilated for several days after application to ensure residues evaporate before the next planting cycle.

The Workflow: From Clearance to Sterilization

Applying disinfectants to dirty surfaces is ineffective, as dust and foliage protect pathogens from the solution. The process must follow a strict sequence:

Complete Clearance: Remove all stakes, ties, and twine. Porous materials like twine often harbor the highest concentration of pathogens. Surface Treatment: Apply the chosen cleaning agent to the frame and walls. Soil Management: Cleaning the walls alone is a partial measure if the soil is contaminated. To break the infection cycle, remove the top 5-10 cm of soil or treat the beds with fungicides simultaneously with the wall disinfection. Final Rinse: Flush surfaces with water to prevent chemical degradation of seals and polycarbonate.

Quick Reference Guide

Agent Application Case Household soap Routine maintenance of healthy greenhouses Bleach (1:1) Active blight or mold outbreaks Fresh water Removing chemical residues Ventilation Final step after any chemical treatment

Critical Technical Details

Dish soap vs. Household soap: Avoid dish detergents. Their additives and fragrances can leave a film on polycarbonate, whereas household soap acts as a more effective, simpler antiseptic.

Bleach contact time: Do not rinse bleach immediately. It requires 15-30 minutes of contact with the surface to neutralize fungal spores effectively.

Polycarbonate longevity: Regular cleaning using non-abrasive tools extends the life of the material. Removing organic buildup prevents uneven heating and maintains the elasticity of the panels.