Fix the physical structure before adding activators to a cold compost pile

A plummeting temperature gauge on a garden composter is rarely a simple result of the weather. The drop usually signals a collapse in the root-like biological environment: oxygen displacement by excess water, nutrient imbalances, or thermal loss through ventilation. When the biological engine stalls, adding activators is useless unless the physical structure of the mass is first corrected.
Biological breakdown relies on a precise balance of oxygen, moisture, and the carbon-to-nitrogen ratio. In autumn, two physical mechanisms typically trigger a shutdown:
A common error is the complete turnover of the mass from bottom to top. In cold weather, the base contains processed, chilled material, while the remaining heat is concentrated in a central core. Full mixing destroys this thermal insulation, venting the core's energy into the atmosphere. To introduce oxygen without crashing the system, only the upper layers should be loosened.
If temperatures drop below +20°C, the environment must be modified before the first hard frost to prevent a total biological freeze:
When the thermometer hits zero and chemical activators fail, the system requires a physical heat pulse. Submerging 10-liter canisters filled with hot water into the upper layer, then covering them with insulating filler and a tight lid, provides the thermal energy necessary to "wake" the dormant microflora and restart the process within 24 hours.
The response depends on the physical state of the material:
To maintain thermal stability through winter, ensure a consistent fuel supply. Bio-waste should be added every few days, maintaining a ratio of at least one part structural filler to every three parts organic waste.
Source: Pravda.Ru
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