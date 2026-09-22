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Pruning Mistakes Made in September May Harm Gardening Plants for Years to Come

1:15
Gardening

A September prune of fast-growing deciduous shrubs is less about immediate aesthetics and more about regulating growth energy before the first frost. The window for intervention opens after flowering ends and closes when temperatures drop.

Gardening works
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Gardening works

Timing and Structural Intervention

For species characterized by aggressive growth, a two-stage cycle is most effective: an initial cut following bloom, followed by a second pruning in early September. The depth of this intervention depends on the plant's age. While mature shrubs can withstand significant reduction, over-pruning young shoots risks stalling the development of the root system.

Light Penetration and Branching

Pruning prevents the canopy from becoming overly dense or vertically distorted. By thinning the interior, light reaches the center of the shrub. This prevents the center from dying back during winter and sets the stage for a more balanced branching structure in the following spring.

Winter Preparation

Once the structural cuts are complete, the focus shifts to physiological stability. This involves preventative pest treatment and the application of fertilizers, allowing the shrub to store nutrients before entering winter dormancy.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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