How to Harvest Corn at the Right Time and Keep Its Sweet Flavor

Harvesting corn is a race against the conversion of sugar into starch. Picking too early sacrifices flavor; waiting a few days too long results in starchy, tough kernels. The decision to harvest relies on the plant's physical response to its environment rather than a calendar date.
While hybrids like Revelation may mature in 66 days and Silver Queen or Honey and Cream in 80-90, these windows shift based on sunlight, rainfall, and soil quality. Because upper ears mature before lower ones, harvest should be staggered across the stalk.
Check for these physical signs before picking:
When visual cues are unclear, use the milk line test: peel back the husk and pierce a kernel near the bottom with a fingernail.
Sugar degradation begins the moment the ear leaves the stalk. To maintain sweetness, harvest in the cool early morning hours. Use or process the crop immediately. If storage is necessary, keep ears in the refrigerator below 4.4°C (40°F) with a portion of the husk intact to prevent dehydration.
To avoid gaps in the kernels (poor pollination), plant corn in dense blocks rather than single rows. This ensures wind can effectively move pollen from the tassels to the silks.
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