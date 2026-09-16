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Why fertilizers stop working when soil structure degrades

Gardening

When standard fertilizers fail to produce results and yields drop despite regular feeding, the issue is rarely a simple lack of nutrients. Often, the problem lies in the degradation of soil structure. In this state, minerals remain locked in the ground, physically or chemically inaccessible to the root system.

A warm bed in the garden
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Olga Sakiulova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A warm bed in the garden

Soil scientist Igor Lytkin explains that the colloquial term "tired soil" actually describes several distinct processes: the collapse of soil architecture, compaction, pH shifts, organic matter depletion, and the buildup of pathogens caused by a lack of crop rotation.

Distinguishing between these states requires observing physical behavior. In heavy clay soils, water pools on the surface, leaving a dense crust after rain or irrigation. When squeezed in the hand, this soil forms a hard, clod-like lump that resists crumbling. Sandy soils exhibit the opposite: water drains instantly into deeper layers, leaving the topsoil dry and dust-like.

A critical diagnostic sign is how plants respond to nutrients. If tomato plants remain stunted, cabbage fails to gain mass, and root crops stay small despite consistent fertilization, the nutrient uptake mechanism is broken. This is typically caused by either physical compaction—where roots are starved of air and water—or a chemical imbalance where an excess of one element blocks the absorption of another.

Agrochemist Roman Edigarov warns against applying corrective treatments based on guesswork. For instance, adding lime to adjust acidity without a prior pH test can inadvertently lock out essential nutrients further.

Recovery strategies depend on the soil type and the specific cause of the decline:

  • Clay soils: Focus on improving drainage and aeration to release minerals from "locked" forms.
  • Sandy soils: Focus on increasing organic matter to improve water and nutrient retention.
  • Loams: Priority is placed on restoring soil biota and breaking disease cycles.
  • Post-monoculture exhaustion: Requires strict crop rotation and sanitary clearing—removing and burning infected debris—followed by a 3-4 year break from planting related crops.

Plant protection specialist Andrey Zorin cautions against leaving garden beds completely bare. Exposed soil overheats, loses moisture and organic carbon, and is prone to erosion on slopes. It is more effective to keep the ground covered with plants or mulch.

To restore structure, avoid deep digging that disturbs soil horizons. Instead, use a garden fork for aeration and incorporate well-rotted manure, green compost, and cover crops.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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