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Why burning garden debris can impair blood oxygen transport

Gardening

Autumn cleanup often involves burning garden debris, but this practice can introduce risks to respiratory health. Wet leaves burn slowly and often suffer from oxygen deficiency, which leads to the release of dense smoke containing products of incomplete combustion. Fine soot particles and carbon monoxide tend to linger in the lower air layers, particularly during windless weather, making them easier to inhale.

Autumn compost
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Autumn compost

The chemical composition of the smoke depends on what is being burned. Road dust, residual agrochemicals, and soil impurities can transform into aggressive compounds when heated. The situation worsens if plastic packaging or household waste is added to the fire, increasing the concentration of toxic substances. As reported by Gazeta.Ru, carbon monoxide binds to hemoglobin more effectively than oxygen does, which impairs the blood's ability to transport oxygen.

Andrey Dorokhov, a PhD in Chemistry and Associate Professor at RTU MIREA, notes that the accumulation of harmful fractions in the air is a significant concern. He pointed out that high concentrations occur specifically when there is no wind to disperse the smoke.

Rather than burning, healthy foliage can be returned to the soil through composting or mulching. When managed with proper moisture and aeration, shredded plant material breaks down into organic fertilizer. Additionally, a layer of dry leaves under trees helps retain soil moisture and shields roots from temperature fluctuations.

"Choosing not to burn leaves protects the respiratory health of neighbors and preserves the humus that has accumulated throughout the season," ecologist Denis Polyakov told Pravda.Ru.

However, foliage showing clear signs of disease or pest infestation should not be added to standard compost piles, as typical decomposition temperatures may not be high enough to eliminate pathogens. In such cases, it is safer to bag the waste separately for professional removal. This approach prevents the spread of infections across the garden and removes the need for burning.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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