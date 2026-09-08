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Why pruning immediately after planting is essential for root establishment

Gardening

Blackcurrant bushes rely on a shallow root system, making them highly susceptible to soil surface conditions. If the top layer of soil dries out or becomes compacted, it acts as a physical barrier, hindering the plant's ability to establish itself and produce fruit. Success depends on creating an environment where the roots can expand without fighting for survival.

Black currants
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Black currants

The plant is sensitive to waterlogged soil and high acidity. To determine if a site is suitable, check the groundwater level; it should be no higher than 1 to 1.5 meters from the surface. The ideal soil is loose, neutral, or slightly acidic. Heavy clays or overly sandy soils typically slow growth. In these cases, soil structure can be improved using organic matter or cover crops—such as mustard, rye, or oats—incorporated into the ground before the flowering stage.

Light exposure directly dictates the bush's architecture. Blackcurrants require direct sunlight for at least half the day. In deep shade, branches become leggy and berries remain small.

Planting windows depend on the root system of the seedling. Bare-root plants should be installed either in early spring before buds break or during the autumn, with a strict focus on preventing the roots from drying out. Container-grown plants are more flexible and can be transplanted throughout the growing season.

The choice of planting method depends on the soil type and the desired level of site preparation:

Parameter Deep Hole (Classic) Raised Bed (Mound)
Preparation 40x40x40 cm hole; bottom layer replaced with nutrient-rich substrate Remove turf (50-60 cm diameter); create a raised mound of peat and humus
Primary Benefit Creates a deep nutrient reservoir Prevents waterlogging; faster soil warming
Mulching Peat, sawdust, or compost (5-10 cm) Straw or mown grass
Best For Poor or heavy soils Low-lying areas with drainage risks

Regardless of the method, the root collar should be buried approximately 5 cm deep to stimulate the growth of new shoots from dormant buds. For container plants, check for "circling roots"—where roots grow in a tight spiral. These must be gently teased out or pruned; otherwise, the plant will continue to grow in a circle rather than penetrating the surrounding soil.

Post-planting pruning is essential: leave only 3-4 buds per branch. This forces the plant to allocate energy toward root establishment rather than maintaining excessive foliage.

Immediate watering is required after planting, even in damp weather, to settle the soil and eliminate air pockets around the roots. While mulch is necessary, it must remain loose and should not cover the root collar directly to prevent rot.

Feeding begins in the second year. Spring or autumn applications of well-rotted manure, compost, or fermented grass teas in the root zone promote vigorous shoot growth and increase the number of flower buds.

A critical distinction exists regarding the depth of the root collar. While a moderate burial of about 5 cm encourages new growth, burying it too deep (beyond 7 cm) or applying dense, wet mulch directly against the stem can lead to root rot or "suffocation," particularly in heavy loam. To avoid fungal diseases, ensure the mulch does not create an airtight seal around the trunk, allowing the plant to breathe.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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