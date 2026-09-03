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How to keep your garden blooming into autumn with spherical flowers

Gardening

Maintaining a vibrant garden into September requires selecting plants with structural, ball-shaped blooms that peak as other annuals fade. To maximize the autumn season, focus on specific cultivars and timing for nutrient application and overwintering.

Dahlias
Photo: Own work by Cillas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Dahlias

Autumn Bloomers: Selection and Care

Dahlias
Pompon and ball dahlias provide geometric precision to the autumn bed. Pompon varieties produce tight spheres up to 8 cm, while ball types reach 15 cm. These sturdy stems resist wind and heavy rain. To extend the flowering period into late autumn, regularly cut blooms for bouquets, which stimulates the plant to produce new buds. Plant these in full sun. If the soil is heavy or acidic, apply lime to correct the pH. Because the tubers cannot survive freezing temperatures, they must be dug up after the first hard frosts, dried, and stored in a cellar to prevent rot.

Korean Chrysanthemums
These are highly resilient plants that often bloom until November, with cool air actually helping the petals last longer. They require full sun to prevent leggy growth and sparse flowering. In August, apply potassium and phosphorus fertilizers to establish winter hardiness. In Russian regional conditions, these can overwinter in the ground with a light cover of brushwood or fallen leaves.

Allium and Scabiosa
Decorative onions (Allium) add architectural height with large purple or white spheres. Their seed pods retain their shape through winter. Scabiosa offers a softer, cushion-like effect, tolerates various soil types, and attracts pollinators.

Maintenance for Extended Flowering

To keep the garden productive, remove faded flower heads immediately. This forces the plant to redirect energy from seed production to new buds. Adjust your feeding schedule by eliminating nitrogen fertilizers in late August—which would otherwise cause weak green growth—and switching to phosphorus and potassium.

Cleanliness is critical for plant health. Remove all dried plant remains and old fruits from the beds before winter. These residues often harbor fungal spores that can destroy new growth in the spring. For sensitive varieties, using a thin non-woven fabric cover during night frosts can extend the blooming window by two to three weeks.

Practical Quick Reference

  • Pompon Dahlias: High visual impact; requires tuber excavation and indoor storage.
  • Korean Chrysanthemums: Extreme cold tolerance; blooms until snowfall; requires light mulch.
  • Allium: No annual digging required; naturally deters pests.
  • Scabiosa: Low water requirement; grows in most soil types.

Seasonal FAQ

Can I plant these in October?
Chrysanthemums and Alliums can be planted in mid-autumn. Dahlias, however, are spring-planted; October is the time to remove their tubers from the soil.

How do I manage overgrown chrysanthemum bushes?
Divide the root system every three to four years to rejuvenate the plant and control its size on the flowerbed.

Do all these plants need winter protection?
Allium and Scabiosa generally do not. Chrysanthemums in temperate regions benefit from a layer of dry leaf mulch, while dahlias must be stored in a frost-free room.

Note: Gardeners outside of Russian climatic zones should adjust planting and overwintering dates to match their local frost schedules.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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