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How to store onions for winter without rot or premature sprouting

Gardening

Storing onions successfully through winter depends less on the calendar date and more on the quality of the drying process and environmental controls. Storing damp or damaged bulbs in a cellar is a primary cause of mid-winter rot and premature sprouting.

Onions
Photo: hear.org by Forest & Kim Starr, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Onions

Preparation and Storage Process

This method applies to most onion varieties. For long-term storage, select pungent or semi-pungent varieties, such as Strigunovsky or Zolotisty, as sweet varieties have a shorter shelf life.

When to start: Begin when the leaves yellow and fall over, and the neck becomes thin and dry.

1. Harvesting: Use a fork or shovel to lift bulbs carefully. Do not pull them out by hand, as mechanical injuries create entry points for rot. Perform this work on a dry, sunny day.

2. Two-Stage Drying:

  • Field drying: Leave onions on the garden bed for 2-3 days, covering them with plastic film overnight to protect them from dew.
  • Indoor drying: Move the crop to a ventilated area, such as an attic or veranda, for 7-14 days. The onions are ready when the roots and foliage become brittle and the neck is dry and firm.

3. Sorting and Trimming: Select only firm, healthy bulbs. Use small or damaged ones first. Trim the foliage to a neck length of 3-5 cm (or 10-15 cm if braiding). Trim roots to 2-3 mm from the base.

4. Protective Coating: Dust the bulbs with chalk or wood ash at a rate of 1 tablespoon per 1 kg. This layer absorbs excess moisture and inhibits fungal growth.

5. Packaging: Use breathable containers such as mesh bags, woven baskets, or perforated wooden crates. If using crates, layer the onions (2-3 bulbs high) and separate layers with dry husks, sawdust, or sand.

Storage Conditions

Depending on your facility, maintain temperatures at 0–+3°C in cellars or +18–+22°C in living quarters. Avoid sudden temperature swings to prevent rot.

Parameter Target Risk of Deviation
Humidity 60-70% Above 70%: mold; below 50%: shrinkage and loss of flavor
Lighting Darkness Light triggers premature sprouting
Ventilation Constant Stagnant air leads to wet rot

Note: Gardeners outside Russian regions should adjust these timings and temperature settings to match local climate conditions.

Critical Mistakes to Avoid

  • Plastic Bags: Polyethylene creates condensation, leading to rapid decay.
  • Mixed Batches: A single rotting bulb can contaminate the entire supply.
  • Incomplete Drying: If the neck remains soft, the onion will not survive the winter.

Perform a manual inspection once a month to remove sprouted or softened bulbs. Always ventilate the remaining stock after removing a portion for use.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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