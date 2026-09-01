How to store onions for winter without rot or premature sprouting

Storing onions successfully through winter depends less on the calendar date and more on the quality of the drying process and environmental controls. Storing damp or damaged bulbs in a cellar is a primary cause of mid-winter rot and premature sprouting.
This method applies to most onion varieties. For long-term storage, select pungent or semi-pungent varieties, such as Strigunovsky or Zolotisty, as sweet varieties have a shorter shelf life.
When to start: Begin when the leaves yellow and fall over, and the neck becomes thin and dry.
1. Harvesting: Use a fork or shovel to lift bulbs carefully. Do not pull them out by hand, as mechanical injuries create entry points for rot. Perform this work on a dry, sunny day.
2. Two-Stage Drying:
3. Sorting and Trimming: Select only firm, healthy bulbs. Use small or damaged ones first. Trim the foliage to a neck length of 3-5 cm (or 10-15 cm if braiding). Trim roots to 2-3 mm from the base.
4. Protective Coating: Dust the bulbs with chalk or wood ash at a rate of 1 tablespoon per 1 kg. This layer absorbs excess moisture and inhibits fungal growth.
5. Packaging: Use breathable containers such as mesh bags, woven baskets, or perforated wooden crates. If using crates, layer the onions (2-3 bulbs high) and separate layers with dry husks, sawdust, or sand.
Depending on your facility, maintain temperatures at 0–+3°C in cellars or +18–+22°C in living quarters. Avoid sudden temperature swings to prevent rot.
|Parameter
|Target
|Risk of Deviation
|Humidity
|60-70%
|Above 70%: mold; below 50%: shrinkage and loss of flavor
|Lighting
|Darkness
|Light triggers premature sprouting
|Ventilation
|Constant
|Stagnant air leads to wet rot
Note: Gardeners outside Russian regions should adjust these timings and temperature settings to match local climate conditions.
Perform a manual inspection once a month to remove sprouted or softened bulbs. Always ventilate the remaining stock after removing a portion for use.
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