Hideous Fences: Lavatera Blooms Will Mask Them By Mid-Summer

Gardeners can hide unsightly fences, chain-link mesh, or old pickets by planting lavatera. Unlike many climbing plants, lavatera does not require the installation of stakes, wires, or trellises to create a dense floral screen. By sowing seeds in September, you can establish a thick wall of pale pink blooms by mid-summer of the following year.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Lavatera, pink flowers close-up

Autumn Sowing for Stronger Growth

Sowing in September allows seeds to undergo natural hardening in the soil, which leads to uniform and hardy sprouts as soon as the snow melts in spring. According to seasonal garden consultant Irina Kolesnikova, this timing mimics the natural cycle of wild plants, making the bushes more resilient to spring temperature fluctuations than those grown from seedlings or sown in May.

To plant, simply scatter seeds into shallow furrows along the fence line and cover them with a light layer of soil. The seeds do not require winter insulation or additional covering. By spring, these seeds develop into expansive bushes with large heart-shaped leaves that provide a dense green backdrop before the flowering begins.

Developing the 'Living Wall'

Lavatera stems grow up to one meter high and are rigid enough to support the weight of the flowers without sagging. To ensure the bushes merge into a seamless, opaque barrier that blocks the view from the street, gardener Sergey Mikheev recommends maintaining a distance of 20–25 centimeters between seeds. This spacing allows side shoots to intertwine as the plants mature.

Flowering begins in July and continues through mid-October. The silky, bell-shaped flowers bloom densely in the leaf axils, often masking the greenery entirely.

Maintenance and Environmental Resilience

Lavatera is highly drought-tolerant and maintains its appearance even during prolonged dry spells without regular watering. Over-care or excessive fertilization can be counterproductive; agronomist Olga Semenova notes that in poor soils, lavatera actually blooms more intensely. Too many nutrients can cause "fattening," where the plant prioritizes foliage growth over flower production.

The plant is also physically robust, featuring a strong root system and stems that withstand strong winds and drafts without breaking. This makes it particularly suitable for the outer perimeter of a garden.

Quick Reference: Problem and Solution

Issue: Gaps in fencing or mesh $\rightarrow$ Result: A dense floral screen up to 1 meter high.

Gaps in fencing or mesh $\rightarrow$ A dense floral screen up to 1 meter high. Issue: Limited time for watering $\rightarrow$ Result: Decorative bushes that endure drought.

Limited time for watering $\rightarrow$ Decorative bushes that endure drought. Issue: Wind-prone open areas $\rightarrow$ Result: Stable stems that require no supports.

Wind-prone open areas $\rightarrow$ Stable stems that require no supports. Issue: Unattractive outbuildings $\rightarrow$ Result: Rapid masking within one growing season.

Practical FAQ

Do the bushes need tying to the fence?

No. The stems are naturally upright and strong enough to support their own weight and resist wind.

Can seeds be sown if the ground has already begun to freeze?

Yes, provided the soil is not yet too hard to create furrows. The seeds winter well in cold ground.

How long does the blooming period last?

Blooming is continuous until the first frosts. As one flower fades, another in the leaf axil is ready to open.

Will it grow in the shade of a fence?

While lavatera prefers full sun, it can tolerate light shade. In deep shade, the stems may stretch, and the number of flowers will decrease.

Note: Timing and practices mentioned are based on Russian regional conditions; gardeners in other climates should adjust schedules to their local environment.