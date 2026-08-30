The critical temperature threshold for harvesting tomatoes and peppers

September temperature fluctuations create a high-risk environment for home gardeners. The gap between warm days and cold nights often triggers outbreaks of late blight, which can destroy crops in a matter of days. Specifically, when night temperatures drop below 45 °F (7 °C), heat-loving vegetables must be harvested immediately to prevent total crop loss.

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Harvesting Warm-Season Crops

For tomatoes, peppers, and eggplants, the thermometer is the primary indicator for harvest timing. Once night temperatures hit the 41â–45 °F (5â–7 °C) range, the risk of phytophthora (late blight) peaks. In these conditions, gardeners should harvest fruits even if they are still green; they can ripen indoors at room temperature.

Alexey Danilov, open-ground vegetable specialist: "At temperatures below 45 °F (7 °C), the cellular membranes of heat-loving crops are compromised, opening the door for fungal infections. Because fruit infection can occur lightning-fast, it is safer to move them to a dark area at 64â–72 °F (18â–22 °C) for final ripening."

Cucumbers may remain in the ground longer, though their growth slows as the soil cools. Root vegetables like carrots and beets are more tolerant of cooling soil, allowing their harvest to be delayed until late September. However, carrot "shoulders" must be hilled with soil if they begin to turn green to prevent the root from becoming bitter. Potato harvest is determined by the foliage; yellowing and drying stems indicate the tubers are ready for storage.

Soil Preparation and Winter Sowing

September is the window for preparing the ground for early spring crops. While soil remains pliable, gardeners can cut furrows for garlic, onions, parsley, and spinach. Actual sowing typically occurs later, in the second half of October, once the soil temperature drops to 34â–37 °F (1â–3 °C).

Preparation involves digging in compost, ash, and superphosphate. This timing ensures nutrients are distributed through the soil profile before the first frost. Regarding fertilization, the type of nutrient is critical during this phase.

Roman Edigarov, agrochemist: "Nitrogen fertilizers must categorically not be applied in September, as they provoke unnecessary plant growth before winter. Instead, focus on phosphorus and potassium, which strengthen roots and increase winter hardiness."

To prevent wind erosion and weed growth on empty beds, gardeners can plant autumn cover crops (siderates) such as mustard, rye, or phacelia. These crops act as a biological method to restore fertility without chemical additives.

Crop/Object September Task Tomatoes and Peppers Harvest if night temperatures fall below 45 °F (7 °C) Squash and Zucchini Harvest before frost, keeping the stem attached Fruit Trees Water-charging irrigation and removal of fallen fruit Empty Beds Sowing cover crops (mustard, rye)

Orchard and Perennial Care

Autumn orchard maintenance focuses on sanitation and hydration. Removing fallen fruit from under apple and cherry trees is essential to prevent moniliosis spores from overwintering in the soil. This is paired with sanitary pruning of dry or damaged branches and whitening the trunks of young trees to protect them from solar burns.

Sergey Mikheev, practical gardener: "Moisture is the best conductor of heat in the soil. Heavy water-charging irrigation in September and October helps tree roots better withstand soil freezing and prevents the wood from drying out during winter."

For shrubs, such as currants, pruning should be based on the age of the shoots to stimulate productive new growth for the following year. September is also an appropriate time for transplanting perennials or preparing sites for shade-tolerant plants.

Questions about September Garden Work

When is the best time to harvest squash?

Squash and zucchini must be removed before the first serious frost, as light frost can damage the skin and cause rapid rot. Cut the fruit with a long stem (2–3 inches or 5–7 cm) to extend shelf life.

Should the garden be tilled in autumn?

Tilling with phosphorus-potassium fertilizers is recommended for heavy clay soils to improve structure by spring. For light sandy soils, sowing cover crops is preferable to prevent nutrients from leaching.

How should potatoes be handled if harvested in the rain?

Wet tubers should not be left in bags. Spread them in a thin layer in a dark, well-ventilated room for 10–14 days to dry before sorting and moving them to long-term storage.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.