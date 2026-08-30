Passo a passo para recuperar a estética de revestimentos cerâmicos

A crack in bathroom or kitchen tiles often prompts homeowners to consider full demolition, but not every surface defect requires replacing the cladding. If a tile remains firmly bonded to the wall or floor, it is possible to mask the damage using a cosmetic restoration method that avoids dusty construction work.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Трещина на керамической плитке

The viability of this approach depends on the stability of the tile. According to construction engineer Alexey Tikhonov, the first step is to check if the tile "wobbles" under finger pressure. If the tile is secure, a cosmetic fix is justified. Conversely, if the tile has split into several loose fragments, masking is ineffective; in such cases, the element no longer protects the underlying structure from moisture and must be replaced.

Cracks typically stem from mechanical impact or installation errors. Voids caused by uneven adhesive distribution during mounting create weak points where the tile may snap under pressure. Additionally, degraded grout allows water to penetrate the adhesive layer, leading to deformation and eventual cracking. In cases where cracks are caused by significant structural settling of the building, cosmetic repairs should be deferred until the movement of the construction stops.

To restore the surface, the area must be completely free of grease, soap residue, and dust to ensure the repair compound adheres correctly. Silicone sealants are not recommended for this task because they exhibit poor paint adhesion and tend to darken over time. Instead, specialized ceramic putty or repair paste should be used.

Steps Cleaning. Remove all contaminants and allow the crack to dry completely. Filling. Use a small spatula to press the ceramic paste deeply into the crack, avoiding excess material on undamaged areas. Curing. Allow the compound to dry for 24 hours. Engineer-estimator Dmitry Orlov notes that premature sanding may pull the filler out of the groove. Leveling. Gently smooth the repaired area with fine-grit sandpaper, taking care not to scratch the surrounding glaze. Painting. Apply a color-matched enamel or paint using a thin artist's brush strictly along the line of the former damage.

For tiles with patterns or gradients, multiple enamel shades may need to be mixed on-site to achieve a visual match. While this restoration can last for years if no new mechanical loads occur, areas exposed to direct water contact may require more frequent updates.

If a full replacement becomes necessary, the installation site must be cleared of old adhesive down to the base to ensure the new tile sits flush with the existing surface. Regular maintenance of inter-tile seams and timely grout renewal are the primary ways to prevent moisture-induced failures.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.