Como resolver a queda de pressão no chuveiro sem danificar o aparelho

Irregular water streams or a drop in pressure in the shower are typically caused by lime scale. Mineral deposits clog the small nozzles, eventually forming a hard crust. Attempting to clear these holes with a needle is a common mistake; this often damages soft silicone elements, leading to permanent erratic water flow.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nicole-Koehler, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Насадка для душа

Removing Limescale Safely

The most effective way to restore water flow without mechanical damage is using solutions based on food-grade acids. A mixture of white vinegar and water in equal parts is a standard option. For shower heads that cannot be removed, the solution can be poured into a heavy-duty plastic bag, which is then secured to the head with a rubber band for 30 minutes. This duration allows the acid to soften the scale without damaging the internal materials of the fixture.

Alternatively, citric acid can be used. A concentration of 25 grams of powder per 0.5 liters of warm water is effective against thick layers of deposits. However, those with designer fixtures featuring matte or colored coatings should be cautious, as these surfaces are sensitive to prolonged acid exposure and require a faster cleaning process.

Avoid using baking soda on chrome-plated shower heads. The small particles act like sandpaper, creating microscopic scratches on the mirror finish. Over time, these abrasions dull the metal and cause new grime to accumulate more quickly.

Steps Prepare the solution. Mix white vinegar and water in equal parts or dissolve 25g of citric acid in 0.5 liters of warm water. Apply the soak. Submerge the shower head in the solution or secure a bag containing the liquid to the head for 30 minutes. Clear the nuts. Wipe the surface with a sponge or use fingers to push out the softened lime particles. Rinse. Flush the system with clean water to remove remaining acid residues.

Checking Internal Components

If surface cleaning does not restore pressure, the issue may be located at the connection between the shower head and the hose. A mesh filter is often installed inside the nut to catch rust and sand from the pipes. A clogged filter is a frequent cause of low pressure that is often mistaken for a faucet failure. Removing and cleaning this filter can restore flow without the need to purchase new equipment.

During disassembly, inspect the rubber gaskets. If they have become rigid or show cracks, they should be replaced immediately to prevent leaks from under the nut.

To maintain performance, cleaning should be performed every three months in areas with high water hardness. Do not boil the shower head in acid, as high temperatures can deform internal plastic partitions and damage rubber components. Additionally, avoid chlorine bleaches for scale removal, as they are ineffective against minerals and may discolor plastic parts.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru .