Refrigerator seal gone bad: Simple test reveals hidden threat to your food

Moisture accumulation inside a refrigerator and premature food spoilage often signal a breach in the door seal's integrity. Even microscopic gaps allow warm air to leak into the cabinet, which triggers condensation, puts excessive strain on the compressor, and destabilizes internal temperatures. Residents can identify these leaks independently before calling a service technician.

Photo: freepik.com by fabrikasimf, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ A woman opening a fridge

Diagnosing Seal Integrity

The most reliable method to evaluate how well the door closes is the paper test. By placing a sheet of A4 paper between the seal and the refrigerator body and closing the door, a user can determine if the seal is functional. If the seal is intact, the paper should be held firmly in place and offer significant resistance when someone attempts to pull it out.

"If the paper falls out under its own weight or is removed without effort, it confirms a breach in the cooling contour," explains Ilya Kondratyev, a residential operations specialist. According to Kondratyev, such gaps allow warm air to enter, which encourages the growth of pathogens and fungi and forces the appliance to consume more electricity to compensate for heat loss.

This check should be performed across the entire perimeter of the door. Particular attention must be paid to the corners, as bends are the most common sites for material deformation or the accumulation of ice buildup that prevents the doors from closing tightly.

Causes of Air Leaks

Loss of airtightness is not always caused by material wear; often, it is the result of accumulated debris. Food particles, dried beverage spills, and sticky residue on the seal surface create physical barriers that prevent the rubber from pressing firmly against the metal chassis.

Vitaliy Shestakov, a refrigerator repair specialist, notes that regular cleaning of the seal folds is a mandatory part of maintenance. He recommends using a soapy solution and a toothbrush to remove micro-particles that harden into a crust over time. If ignored, the resulting temperature fluctuations can lead to the loss of all stored food, especially during long absences from home.

Cause of Seal Failure Remedy Accumulation of crumbs and residue Wet cleaning with a toothbrush Cracks and loss of elasticity Full replacement of the sealing strip

Professional Boundary and Replacement

If the paper test still indicates gaps after a thorough cleaning, the physical state of the material must be assessed. Rubber that has become rigid, cracked, or deformed has lost its ability to recover its shape. In these cases, the appliance cannot retain cold, making even brief power outages critical for food safety.

Arseniy Fedoseev, a household repair technician, warns that material deformation is irreversible. He cautions against attempting to heat the rubber with a hair dryer or other household methods, as this can permanently destroy the material structure and create larger gaps. According to Fedoseev, replacing the seal is the standard procedure to restore factory efficiency and prevent compressor overload.

Residents should check seal integrity every three to six months or immediately upon noticing condensation on the walls. While silicone compounds may extend the life of an elastic seal, they are ineffective once cracking has begun. If the paper test reveals a gap specifically at the top or bottom of the door, the issue may be a misaligned door hinge or an uneven installation level of the appliance itself.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.