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Damp towel as ticking bomb: Pathogens undermine skin barrier

Gardening

Using a bath towel for too long creates a breeding ground for pathogens. Moisture combined with accumulated dead skin cells (epithelium) provides an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to multiply. Biologist Dmitry Safonov warns that neglecting a laundry schedule can lead to skin irritation and infections.

A stack of towels
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by User:Mattes, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
A stack of towels

Towel Replacement Cycles

The frequency of replacement depends on the area of the body the fabric touches. According to Dmitry Safonov, a body towel should be changed approximately once a week, provided it is not used on the face. However, if one towel is used for both the body and face, the risk of acne and irritation increases significantly, requiring more frequent changes.

Dermatologist Ilya Rudnev explains that the humid environment of a bathroom acts as an incubator for staphylococci and fungi. A weekly change for body towels is the minimum requirement to maintain skin health.

Steps for Maintaining Towel Hygiene

  1. Assign individual towels. Provide each family member with their own towel to prevent the transfer of skin infections and microflora.
  2. Separate face and body textiles. Use a dedicated face towel, replacing it every 2-3 days due to the skin's higher sensitivity.
  3. Ensure complete drying. Spread the towel fully after each use on a towel warmer or in a well-ventilated area to prevent musty odors and mold.
  4. Wash at high temperatures. Launder towels at 60°C (140°F) to eliminate most bacteria and dust mites.
  5. Rinse thoroughly. Ensure all detergent residues are removed during the rinse cycle to avoid causing skin itching.

Maintaining this cycle is a primary preventive measure against infectious skin diseases. If skin irritation persists despite these hygiene practices, professional medical consultation is necessary.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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