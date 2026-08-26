Damp towel as ticking bomb: Pathogens undermine skin barrier

Using a bath towel for too long creates a breeding ground for pathogens. Moisture combined with accumulated dead skin cells (epithelium) provides an ideal environment for bacteria and fungi to multiply. Biologist Dmitry Safonov warns that neglecting a laundry schedule can lead to skin irritation and infections.
The frequency of replacement depends on the area of the body the fabric touches. According to Dmitry Safonov, a body towel should be changed approximately once a week, provided it is not used on the face. However, if one towel is used for both the body and face, the risk of acne and irritation increases significantly, requiring more frequent changes.
Dermatologist Ilya Rudnev explains that the humid environment of a bathroom acts as an incubator for staphylococci and fungi. A weekly change for body towels is the minimum requirement to maintain skin health.
Maintaining this cycle is a primary preventive measure against infectious skin diseases. If skin irritation persists despite these hygiene practices, professional medical consultation is necessary.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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