Gas Blocks' Hidden Flaw: Hairline cracks signal structural collapse

Hairline cracks appearing on walls a few years after moving into a new home often signal a fundamental structural failure rather than a surface defect. For residents of aerated concrete (gas block) homes, these cracks usually indicate that the porous material is being forced to perform a structural role it cannot sustain without specific reinforcement.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Claming cracks in the wall

The Structural Vulnerability of Aerated Concrete

Aerated concrete is valued for its thermal insulation and light weight, but it is significantly more brittle than traditional brick. It reacts sharply to point loads and structural shifts. When heavy roof loads or floor slabs rest directly on these blocks, the material often fails under the pressure.

Engineer Aleksey Tikhonov told Pravda.Ru that treating gas block as a direct substitute for concrete is a mistake. According to Tikhonov, the material's primary function is thermal protection; without additional reinforcement, it cannot support the full weight of a building and will crack under uneven loads.

While horizontal reinforcement in the joints can limit the spread of cracks, it cannot prevent vertical fractures caused by building settlement. In such cases, the internal armature is insufficient to save the brittle structure from splitting.

Methods for Load Distribution

To prevent structural failure, experts recommend two primary engineering approaches:

Frame Systems: A concrete or metal skeleton carries the primary weight of the building, while aerated concrete serves only as infill for the walls. Architect Anastasia Kuznetsova noted to Pravda.Ru that this prevents the walls from compressing under the weight of the roof, eliminating the primary cause of cracking.

A concrete or metal skeleton carries the primary weight of the building, while aerated concrete serves only as infill for the walls. Architect Anastasia Kuznetsova noted to Pravda.Ru that this prevents the walls from compressing under the weight of the roof, eliminating the primary cause of cracking. Reinforced Concrete Belts (Armopoyas): In buildings without a frame, ring-shaped reinforced concrete beams must be installed under every floor and roof section. These belts distribute pressure evenly across the masonry perimeter. Without them, errors in calculation typically manifest as through-cracks in corners and under window frames.

Parameter Impact on Durability Construction Type Frames remove loads from blocks, preventing fractures. Reinforced Belt Distributes the weight of roofs and slabs evenly. Foundation Prevents shifts that tear the porous structure. Adhesive Joint Thin joints (2–3 mm) reduce the risk of row subsidence.

Foundation and External Risks

Structural cracks often originate beneath the wall. Aerated concrete requires an exceptionally rigid foundation, such as a monolithic slab or a deep-seated strip foundation. While brick may tolerate a few millimeters of movement, gas block typically develops floor-to-ceiling cracks under the same conditions.

Sergey Polyakov, a forensic construction expert, told Pravda.Ru that the material does not allow for budget cuts during soil analysis. If the ground shifts, internal masonry reinforcement will not stop the wall from sustaining damage.

Additionally, moisture protection during construction is critical. Water-saturated blocks increase in weight and lose structural properties; water freezing within the pores can destroy the material from the inside.

Homeowners should note that filling cracks with putty only masks the symptom and does not stop the deformation. If cracks appear 2–3 years after construction, it usually coincides with the primary settlement of the building and soil stabilization. Addressing these issues requires a professional engineering diagnosis of the foundation and floor slabs rather than cosmetic repairs.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.