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Ugly sticky residue on stove knobs: Neglected cleaning habit causes irreversible damage

Gardening

Sticky residue on stove knobs occurs when airborne oil droplets mix with dust, creating a dense layer that resists standard wiping. Common attempts to use baking soda or vinegar often fail or cause damage: abrasive soda particles can scratch plastic surfaces, while vinegar may cloud decorative coatings or leave streaks. The most reliable approach involves using a concentrated dish soap solution to break down grease molecules without risking the material's integrity.

Nice and clean kitchen
Photo: en.wikipedia by EddieRider, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Nice and clean kitchen

According to cleaner Alena Tikhonova, regularity is more important than occasional deep cleaning. Wiping the control panel once a week prevents the formation of thick, hardened layers of grime.

To prepare the cleaning solution, mix 200 milliliters of warm water with 15 milliliters of concentrated dish soap. Warm water is necessary to accelerate the action of the active ingredients and penetrate aged layers of residue.

Steps

  1. Apply the solution. Moisten a microfiber cloth with the warm soap solution and press it firmly against the knobs.
  2. Wait for the reaction. Leave the cloth on the surface for exactly five minutes to allow the grease to soften and lose its grip on the panel.
  3. Clean tight spaces. Use a soft, old toothbrush to remove remaining grime from narrow gaps where the knob meets the panel.
  4. Rinse the surface. Wipe the knobs with a clean, damp cloth to remove any sticky soap residue.
  5. Dry the area. Wipe the knobs dry to restore their original shine.

Avoid using metal scrubbers, as they will permanently damage glossy plastic, regardless of how stubborn the grease appears. For decorative depressions, cotton swabs can be used to remove fine particles of dirt.

This method is safe for both glossy and matte plastic surfaces. However, it is important to note that while this process removes grease and residue, it cannot reverse the yellowing of plastic caused by UV rays or high temperatures. If grease has penetrated the internal mechanisms of the knob, professional assistance is required to avoid damaging gas valves or electrical components.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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