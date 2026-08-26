Winter harvest in city flats: How not to overlook mass spoilage of winter stocks

Storing vegetables in a city apartment without a professional cellar is possible if the environment is managed to prevent rotting and sprouting. The success of long-term storage for potatoes, onions, and garlic depends on choosing locations that mitigate the effects of central heating and selecting breathable containers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A bag and vegetables in the cellar

Preparing Vegetables for Long-Term Storage

Before placing vegetables in storage, they must be processed to ensure their durability. Potatoes should be cleaned of soil by hand; washing them is strictly forbidden as water removes the natural protective layer, making the tubers susceptible to bacteria. After cleaning, potatoes are spread in a single layer in a dark, ventilated area for two weeks to allow small scratches to heal and the skin to harden. Any green-skinned tubers must be discarded immediately due to the accumulation of toxic solanine.

Irina Kolesnikova, seasonal garden works consultant: "Onions and garlic require a more deliberate approach to drying, which should last at least three weeks in a warm, dry room. It is important to leave a small stump on the onions to prevent infection from entering through the neck, and damaged heads should be used for cooking immediately."

Carrots and beets require a delicate approach. Greens are cut as close to the base as possible without damaging the root body. If the roots will be stored in sand, they should not be washed or cleaned with a knife, as excessive manipulation increases the risk of spoilage.

Optimal Apartment Locations

The choice of location is critical to maintaining the correct temperature and light levels. A glazed balcony is a preferred option, provided temperatures do not drop below 32°F (0°C). To protect potatoes from freezing and light, they should be kept in double-walled insulated boxes lined with sawdust or foam and covered with thick fabric.

A pantry is an ideal alternative due to its stability and lack of light, where vegetables can be stored in breathable wooden or plastic crates.

Sergey Mikheev, practical gardener: "In areas with limited space, consider the space under the kitchen sink or near the entrance door, where temperatures are usually a few degrees lower than in living rooms. However, under the sink, pipes must be checked regularly, as excess moisture will trigger immediate rotting."

Another viable option is the space under a bed, provided the floor is clear of carpets. Using closed cardboard boxes with ventilation holes drilled into the sides allows the cool air from the floor to preserve potatoes in small apartments.

Container Selection and Compatibility

Polyethylene bags are unsuitable for long-term storage because they trap condensation, creating an environment for fungus. Recommended alternatives include mesh bags, woven baskets, or perforated paper bags. Onions and garlic are best stored suspended to ensure constant airflow from all sides. For carrots, the most effective apartment method is using a deep box filled with dry sand, ensuring the roots do not touch one another.

Roman Edigarov, agrochemist: "Potatoes constantly emit ethylene, which causes other vegetables to spoil faster, so they should always be isolated from others. The only exception is beets, which can be placed on top of potatoes; the beets absorb excess moisture, remaining firm while protecting the tubers from rot."

Vegetable Recommended Apartment Storage Method Potatoes Opaque ventilated boxes in a cool area Onions and Garlic Mesh bags or nylon stockings, suspended Carrots Boxes with dry sand or perforated paper bags Beets Placed on top of potatoes or covered with wood ash

Maintenance and Monitoring

Inventory should be sorted every two weeks. Removing a single spoiled onion prevents mold from spreading to the entire batch. If potatoes begin to sprout, they should be moved to a darker location and the sprouts carefully removed.

Questions about Apartment Vegetable Storage

Should vegetables be washed before storage?

No. Washing damages the protective skin and increases moisture, which leads to rapid decay. Only dry cleaning is permitted.

Why does garlic become soft and hollow in an apartment?

Winter garlic (planted in autumn) has a short shelf life, typically until December or January. Only spring garlic is suitable for storage until summer. High temperatures and dry indoor air also contribute to this quality loss.

What should be done if temperatures on the balcony drop below freezing?

Vegetables must be moved inside the apartment or the boxes must be heavily insulated with old blankets. Potatoes that freeze and then thaw become sweet and spoil quickly.

Can vegetables be stored in the refrigerator in plastic bags?

No. In a refrigerator, vegetables should be kept in paper bags or ventilated containers. Plastic bags cause them to suffocate within days due to condensation.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.