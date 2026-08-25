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Grease gone: Simple hack transforms kitchen cleanup

Gardening

Frying often leaves a sticky layer of oil on countertops, cabinets, and backsplashes. While many rely on heavy-duty cleaners after the fact, using baking parchment during the cooking process can prevent grease from spreading across the kitchen.

A man cooking
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A man cooking

Parchment paper designed for baking is heat-resistant up to 250 degrees. When used as a barrier, it localizes oil splashes within the cooking zone. According to residential maintenance specialist Ilya Kondratyev, this method reduces the need for aggressive household chemicals during daily cleaning by preventing grease from settling on walls and furniture.

This approach is particularly useful in small kitchens where there is no room for bulky splatter guards. Because the paper does not disrupt heat exchange, foods like fish or patties still develop a proper crust and retain their taste. Space organization specialist Marina Kiseleva recommends using high-quality siliconized parchment, as it holds its shape better and is less likely to stick to food under heat.

Steps

  1. Prepare the paper. Cut a piece of siliconized parchment paper to fit the pan.
  2. Position the barrier. Place the sheet at the bottom of the pan and fold the edges upward to create a shield that keeps splashes inside.
  3. Monitor the edges. Ensure the paper edges do not extend beyond the pan to avoid contact with open flames or gas burner edges.
  4. Dispose. Discard the paper after cooking to eliminate the need for scrubbing the stovetop and surrounding surfaces.

Safety is the primary limitation of this method. Arseniy Fedoseev, a home repair technician, warns that users must be cautious with high-temperature settings. The paper must never touch a direct flame or hang over the sides of the cookware, as this creates a fire hazard.

While this method prevents new contamination, it is a preventative measure rather than a deep-cleaning solution. If surfaces are already coated in burnt-on grease, specialized degreasers remain necessary.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
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