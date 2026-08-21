Autumn Garden Waste: Stop Burning, Start Composting!

Autumn garden cleanup often leaves growers with massive amounts of plant debris from tomatoes, potatoes, carrots, and beets. While many dispose of this foliage by burning or landfilling, these remains can be repurposed to reduce fertilizer costs and protect the soil without aggressive chemicals.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Diego Grez Compost pit

Turning Plant Waste into Organic Fertilizer

Green plant mass serves as a nitrogen-rich base for humus. To prevent the mass from souring and to ensure oxygen flow, gardeners should use a layered stacking method, alternating succulent foliage with dry leaves, straw, or soil.

Olga Semenova, agricultural consultant for gardeners: "If you add a bit of water and wood ash to the compost pile, the fermentation processes will accelerate significantly, providing a loose, nutrient-rich soil by the next season."

The resulting humus can be used to prepare planting holes for berry bushes planted in autumn, supporting faster growth in the spring.

Natural Mulching and Soil Protection

Finely chopped carrot and beet foliage can be applied as mulch to retain soil moisture and suppress weed growth. As this material dries, it integrates into the topsoil, improving its structure. Foliage from nightshades, such as tomatoes and potatoes, is better suited for the root circles of fruit trees.

Alexey Danilov, open-ground vegetable crop specialist: "Mulch made from shredded remains acts as a blanket, smoothing temperature fluctuations and protecting the root system from the first frosts."

Mineral Support via Ash and Liquid Feeds

Burning remains is the most reliable disposal method when plant health is in doubt. The resulting ash provides a concentrate of potassium, phosphorus, and calcium, which is particularly beneficial for crops sensitive to chlorine.

Application Method Primary Benefit Composting Production of universal organic fertilizer Burning (Ash) Mineral feeding without disease risk Natural Infusions Ecological protection against aphids and insects Mulching Protection against soil erosion and dehydration

Ash can be applied dry—approximately 1 cup (approx. 200-250 ml) per square meter—or as a liquid infusion by mixing 200 grams of powder per gallon (approx. 10 liters) of water. This calcium support is critical for preventing physiological issues like blossom end rot in future tomato crops.

Biological Pest Control

Tomato foliage contains solanine, a natural toxin that deters pests. A homemade insecticide can be made from tomato suckers and leaves to combat aphids.

Creating a solanine-based insecticide from tomato remains. Prepare the Mixture Pour 5 liters of hot water over 2 kg of fresh tomato greenery. Infuse Allow the mixture to steep for 24 hours. Apply Strain the solution and use it for spraying plants.

When to Destroy Plant Remains

Foliage showing signs of disease—such as black spots, white powdery coating, or rot—must not be composted. Fungal spores can survive winter in a compost pile and infect the soil in the spring.

Natalya Drozdova, phytopathologist: "Infection does not die in a standard compost pile, as the required temperature for sterilization is not reached. Diseased leaves are a ticking time bomb."

In such cases, foliage must be destroyed by fire, and the garden beds should undergo full disinfection.

Questions about Garden Waste

Can I simply dig the foliage into the soil?

Yes, provided the plants were completely healthy. This acts similarly to green manure, improving soil structure and attracting earthworms as the mass decomposes.

How long does it take for foliage to turn into compost?

Typically, the process takes one to two years. However, using bio-decomposers and regular turning of the pile can reduce this period to 3–5 months.

Is solanine in potato foliage dangerous?

It is harmless and acts as an antiseptic for soil and plants. However, it is strictly forbidden to feed potato foliage to livestock, as it can cause severe poisoning.

Should I shred the foliage before use?

It is recommended. Smaller fractions accelerate mineralization in the soil and fermentation in compost bins; large tomato stems can take a very long time to decompose.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.