Hard Water Woes: Citric Acid Unleashed a Hidden Plumbing Crisis

Hard water deposits and rust inside a toilet tank are more than cosmetic issues; they directly threaten the functionality of the plumbing system. Salt buildup blocks valves and degrades rubber seals, leading to hidden leaks that can waste hundreds of liters of water per month.
To restore the armature without using aggressive chemicals, experts recommend a citric acid solution. Unlike chlorine-based cleaners, citric acid removes limescale without drying out gaskets or corroding plastic components. Regular maintenance helps prevent costly repairs by keeping the internal mechanisms moving freely.
Plumbing specialist Alexei Frol warns that ignoring this maintenance for more than six months can lead to severe consequences. According to Frol, calcium buildup can cause micro-cracks in sealing rings. In advanced cases, the scale hardens to the point where attempting to scrape it off damages the valve mirror, necessitating a complete replacement of the part.
The frequency of this procedure depends on water quality. For standard water hardness, cleaning every three months is sufficient. If orange streaks appear quickly on the plumbing, the interval should be reduced to once a month.
While vinegar is also effective against scale, it is less ideal due to a lingering pungent smell and the risk that high concentrations may negatively affect certain types of rubber over time. Additionally, while cleaning can stop a leak caused by salt deposits preventing a valve from seating properly, it will not fix a physically damaged or worn-out seal.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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