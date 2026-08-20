White tulle curtains often lose their brightness due to ultraviolet exposure, household dust, and kitchen vapors. While industrial bleaches are commonly used, these aggressive chemicals can thin delicate fabrics and destroy pigment structures, often masking yellowing rather than removing the underlying contamination.
To restore the white color without damaging the fibers, it is necessary to first remove base dust and grime through a preliminary wash. Only after the fabric is clean should color-correcting agents be applied.
Strict timing is critical when using color-correcting agents. Exceeding the 5-minute limit for zelyonka or the 1-minute limit for sinka can leave the fabric with an unwanted green or blue tint. Additionally, failing to filter the agents through a cloth can result in streaks or spots on the material.
Specialist Ilya Kondratyev told Pravda.Ru that regular dry cleaning is essential to prevent dust from embedding into the fibers. Marina Kiseleva, a space organization specialist, added that while home remedies can be effective, avoiding over-treatment is necessary to preserve the structural integrity of the textile fibers.
Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.
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