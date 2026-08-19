Honeysuckle neglect: A costly mistake that halves next year's harvest

Honeysuckle is often seen as a low-maintenance shrub that requires no attention after the first berries are harvested. However, August is a critical phase for the plant, as it is when next year's buds are laid and young shoots are formed. Neglecting irrigation or nutrition in late summer can result in a meager harvest of small fruits the following season and may weaken the plant's ability to survive winter and bloom in the spring.

Photo: Olga Sakiulova is licensed under Public domain Honeysuckle

Irrigation After Harvest

Honeysuckle is highly sensitive to soil dehydration. During hot August weather, the plant may prematurely drop its leaves or enter dormancy, which negatively impacts future berry quality. Watering should be infrequent but deep: approximately 2.6 gallons (10 liters) per adult bush, one to two times per week. This volume ensures moisture reaches the deeper soil layers where the majority of the root system is located.

Pavel Korneev, garden care specialist: "Many make the mistake of stopping irrigation immediately after the harvest. If the soil dries out now, flower buds will form weakly, and no amount of spring fertilization can correct the situation."

Additional watering should be stopped if there is significant natural rainfall, as stagnant water at the roots can trigger rot. To prevent rapid evaporation and leaf burn, irrigate in the morning or evening hours.

Root Protection and Moisture Retention

Because honeysuckle roots are located close to the surface, soil loosening must be done with extreme caution. A more effective approach is applying a layer of mulch—such as straw, mown grass, or compost—approximately 2 inches (5 centimeters) thick. This creates a stable microclimate that prevents soil overheating and suppresses weed growth.

Olga Semenova, agronomist-consultant: "Mulching is not just a way to fight weeds, but a long-term investment in fertility. As the organic matter gradually decomposes, it enriches the soil with elements that the bush will actively absorb at the start of the next season."

Late Summer Fertilization

In late summer, the shrub requires potassium and phosphorus. Nitrogen fertilizers are dangerous at this stage because they stimulate rapid green growth that will not have time to lignify before the first frosts, leading to inevitable winter kill. Wood ash is a recommended source of these minerals; a solution made from 1.5 cups of ash per gallon (10 liters) of water provides a mild and effective nutrient boost.

Alternatively, diammonium phosphate may be used. All fertilizers must be applied to moist soil, as applying nutrients to dry ground can cause chemical burns to the delicate roots. This process ensures the formation of strong fruit buds.

Sanitary Maintenance and Winter Preparation

August is the time for a sanitary review of the bush. Gardeners should remove all broken, dried, or pest-infested branches. Deep rejuvenating pruning is not performed now, as excessive trauma before the cold weather weakens the plant's immunity. Thinning out congested areas is sufficient to improve crown ventilation.

August Action Impact on Harvest/Plant Deep watering Larger berries next year Wood ash application Stronger branches and winter hardiness Sanitary pruning Fungal disease prevention Mulching Moisture preservation in the root zone

If leaf spots or insect activity are detected, apply fungicides or insecticides. A healthy bush enters winter with a strong immune system, preventing growth delays in the spring.

Questions about August Honeysuckle Care

Should honeysuckle be fed with nitrogen in August?

No, nitrogen is contraindicated in late summer. It triggers the growth of young shoots that will not harden in time for winter and will freeze. The plant requires potassium and phosphorus instead.

Can honeysuckle be pruned immediately after berry collection?

Only sanitary pruning—the removal of diseased and dry branches—is permitted. Formative and rejuvenating pruning should be delayed until late autumn or early spring.

How often should bushes be watered in late summer?

In the absence of rain, water one to two times per week. It is important that the soil is saturated to a depth of at least 12 inches (30 centimeters).

What type of mulch is best for honeysuckle?

Humus or dried mown grass without seeds are the most suitable options. This mulch retains moisture and provides nutrients to the plant.

Source: This article was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.